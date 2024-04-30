Should you wait for the Pixel 8a or buy the Pixel 7a?

The Pixel 8a is still a couple of weeks out. The device will replace the currently available 7a with a better display, the new Tensor G3 processor, and advanced AI capabilities. However, there are also rumors of a potential price hike. This gravitates several users to the older smartphone, now that it is available for the cheapest in its whole lifetime: just $315 in Walmart, down from the $499 MSRP.

The older smartphone delivers impressive performance and features. It is paired with the capable Tensor G2 and packs an impressive 6.1-inch 90 Hz OLED display, 8 GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup. The device is too much smartphone for just $315.

Let's dissect what the upcoming Pixel 8a might have, why you should wait for it, and why the 7a continues to be a promising device.

The upcoming Pixel 8a to bring a bunch of new features to the table

The new Pixel 8a might be worth waiting for (Image via @imraviboora/X)

The new 8a is rumored to be a significant upgrade over the last generation. The hottest and most believable leaks are listed below.

1) The new Tensor G3

We can't stress how much better the G3 is than the last-gen G2. The latter is specifically notorious in terms of gaming performance. If you are looking to play the latest titles on your Google smartphone, waiting for the Pixel 8a is a must.

Below is a performance comparison of the two chips:

Tensor G2 Tensor G3 Geekbench 6 single-core 1018 1569 Geekbench 6 multi-core 3065 3744 3DMark Wild Life 41.1 FPS 54 FPS Adobe Premiere Rush 56 seconds 45 seconds

Do note that the Tensor G3 used in this comparison is that on the Pixel 8. The 8a will use a slightly cut-down version. Gaps might be smaller when pitched against the G2-based Pixel 7a.

2) A bigger and better screen

The new Pixel 8a will use a revamped display (Image via @biggeekru/X)

The new Pixel 8a is rumored to pack a display pretty close to the Pixel 8. This means users will be treated to a vibrant 120 Hz 6.2-inch OLED with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

The display was one of the leading selling points of the older Pixel 7a. It is no surprise that Google is doubling down on this aspect with the newer update. With a 120 Hz display, animations will feel smoother and games will play much better. This makes the upcoming device a worthy purchase for those looking for a smoother smartphone experience.

3) Security updates

The upcoming 8a has also been rumored to be supported for seven years, like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro launched last year. This will be up from the five years of security updates promised with the 7a (do note that one of those years is already over ⎯ leaving only four more on the table). It could be particularly huge for users who would like their smartphones to last for a while.

4) New Pixel 8a pricing rumors are no-good news

Expand Tweet

Last year, the Pixel 7a was more expensive than the previous generation. The rumor mill suggests the trend is going to continue this year. As per X tipster @heyitsyogesh, the device will be targeting a starting price between $500-550. The 7a launched at $499. While this won't be a significant price hike, the difference is particularly large when compared with the price the older phone is selling for today.

If you are not looking to shell out over $500 on your next phone, it might be better to get the Pixel 7a today.

Alternatives to the Google Pixel 8a

If the details of the new Pixel phone don't impress you, look for alternatives. The Pixel 7a has its share of drawbacks and it is a generation old now. Leading Android smartphone makers like Samsung and Motorola have launched their share of $500 mid-rangers already. Some notable mentions are the Samsung Galaxy A55 and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.