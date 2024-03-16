Samsung Galaxy A55 released: Specs, features, price, and more 

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is now available in Europe and South-Asian countries like India. It is the latest mid-range smartphone from Samsung, and the company expects it to carry the legacy of last year's highly popular Galaxy A54. The tech giant has added lots of AI-enhanced camera features and a metal frame to the device.

This article covers all the details of the newly released Samsung Galaxy A55, including its official price, specifications, and features.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Design, specifications, features, price, and more

The Samsung Galaxy A55 has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection (Image via Rick Aqua/YouTube)

Design

The Samsung Galaxy A55 has a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate, just like last year's Galaxy A54.

The smartphone also retains the punch-hole design at the front, which houses the 32MP selfie sensor. However, this time, it comes with an aluminum frame, which provides a more premium feeling. The device also has IP67 dust and water certification.

Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is now powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset, which is an octa-core chipset. It also has a bigger 6.6-inch screen compared to last year's Galaxy A54, which has a 6.4-inch display.

The device is expected to run a full day without any hiccups, as it has a big 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A55 Specifications Processor Exynos 1480, octa-core chipset Camera Rear - 50MP (Main) + 12MP (Ultrawide) + 5MP (Macro)Front - 32MP Display 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 1000nits peak brightness Battery & Charging 5,000mAh, 25W wired charging

Additionally, the smartphone has a triple camera setup at the back and a 32MP selfie camera sensor, which can shoot 4K videos at 30fps. The 50MP main camera sensor can click highly detailed shots in the daytime, but users may find noise in images in low light. The 12MP ultrawide angle lens offers similar performance. The device also has a 5MP macro lens for close-up shots.

Price & release date

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is available in four different color options (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A55 has launched in Europe and India. However, the company has still not confirmed whether it will launch in the US in the future.

The smartphone is available in Awesome Iceblue, Navy, Lilac, and Lemon color options with three different RAM and storage options. Here are the prices of the variants:

8GB/128GB: ₹39,999/ €440

8GB/256GB: ₹42,999/ €475

12GB/256GB: ₹45,999/ €510

The Galaxy A55 will be available through Samsung's partner stores and other major online platforms in India starting March 18, 2024. Meanwhile, it will be available in the European market from March 20, 2024, and a week later in Australia.

While it is disappointing that the Galaxy A55 is not available in the US, the smartphone is a value buy and has some perks over its predecessor. It comes with a less impressive display with huge chin bezels, compared to higher-priced S-series smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. However, with its bigger battery and camera improvements, it's still a worthy buy for Samsung lovers.

