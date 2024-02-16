Samsung Galaxy A54 vs OnePlus 12R: Which is the best budget phone in 2024?

The Samsung Galaxy A54 vs OnePlus 12R comparisons make a lot of sense since both devices offer top features at budget prices. The OnePlus 12R was launched recently, while the Samsung Galaxy A54 has been one of the highest-selling smartphones since its release in mid-2023. If you are looking to buy a budget smartphone right now, you might be confused about which one to pick.

This article will do a Samsung Galaxy A54 vs OnePlus 12R comparison to determine which budget smartphone is the better buy in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs OnePlus 12R: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A54 has a triple camera setup at the back (Image via Samsung)

We begin our Samsung Galaxy A54 vs OnePlus 12R comparison by listing the hardware information of both smartphones.

Specification OnePlus 12R Samsung Galaxy A54 Display 6.78-inch, LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.4‑inch, Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Exynos 1380 RAM Upto 16GB RAM Upto 8GB RAM Storage 128GB/ 256GB 128GB/256GB Battery 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Operating System Android 14, Oxygen OS 14 Android 14, OneUI 6 Main Cameras Main - 50MP Ultrawide - 8MP Macro - 2MP Main - 50MP Ultrawide - 12MP Macro - 5MP Charging Speed 100W wired 25W Selfie Camera 16MP 32MP

The OnePlus 12R has a 5,5500 mAh battery with 100W charging support. The device can be charged in under half an hour, which is impressive. Moreover, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the flagship chipset from last year.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has a 5000mAh battery but supports slow 25W charging. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, which is great for day-to-day usage but is not recommended for heavy gaming.

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs OnePlus 12R: Prices and models

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is available in three different RAM and storage variants. It was launched for a price of $449. Over the past few months, it has been further discounted and is now available for a starting price of $300.

Samsung Galaxy A54 6GB RAM + 128GB storage - $300

Samsung Galaxy A54 8GB RAM + 128GB storage - $349

Samsung Galaxy A54 8GB RAM + 256GB storage - $399

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is available in two different RAM and storage variants, with a starting price of $499.

OnePlus 12R 8GB RAM + 128GB storage - $499

OnePlus 12R 16GB RAM + 256GB storage - $599

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs OnePlus 12R: Camera comparison

The OnePlus 12R has a primary 50MP camera (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12R has a 50MP main IMX890 camera sensor, with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. This triple-camera setup can click great photos and videos in ideal lighting conditions but struggles under low light. OnePlus has also provided a 16MP selfie sensor, which can click decent shots and is usable for occasional video calls or vlogging.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A54 has a more versatile triple-camera setup. Its 50MP main camera lacks details in comparison to the main camera sensor on the OnePlus 12R. However, the 12MP ultrawide angle lens and 5MP macro sensor can click usable photos in daylight conditions, where the 12R struggles.

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs OnePlus 12R: Verdict

Now, it's time to provide the verdict of our Samsung Galaxy A54 vs OnePlus 12R comparison. The OnePlus 12R is ideal for gamers and heavy users as it comes with a fast processor and a big battery. The smartphone is also great for occasional photography sessions and clicks satisfactory images in most situations.

However, if you prefer a more versatile camera setup with decent battery life and can live with slower charging speed, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a better buy as it is much cheaper. The smartphone also will receive more Android updates than the OnePlus 12R.

