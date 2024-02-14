OnePlus 12R vs Nothing Phone 2a: Which is the best budget smartphone in 2024?

The OnePlus 12R vs Nothing Phone 2a debate in the tech community makes a lot of sense since both smartphones are reportedly in the same price range. The OnePlus 12R had its first sale recently, and Nothing just confirmed that the Phone 2a will launch on March 5, 2024. This means some of you might be confused about which device you should buy.

This article will do a OnePlus 12R vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison to determine which smartphone is the better buy in 2024.

OnePlus 12R vs Nothing Phone 2a: Specs and features

The OnePlus 12R has a triple camera setup at the back (Image via OnePlus)

We start this OnePlus 12R vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison by listing the specifications of both smartphones.

Specification OnePlus 12R Nothing Phone 2a (Expected) Display 6.78-inch, LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.7‑inch, OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimesity 7200 RAM Upto 16GB RAM Upto 12GB RAM Storage 128GB/ 256GB 128GB/256GB Battery 5500 mAh 4920 mAh Operating System Android 14, Oxygen OS 14 Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5 Main Cameras Main - 50MP Ultrawide - 8MP Macro - 2MP Main - 50MP Ultrawide - 50MP Charging Speed 100W wired 45W wired 15W wireless Selfie Camera 16MP 16MP

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to have a 4920mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. Moreover, Nothing will likely power the smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. This would mark the company's first collaboration with MediaTek.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R has a 5500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It can be charged in under 30 minutes, which is super impressive. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which makes it fast in day-to-day tasks and useful for gaming.

OnePlus 11R vs Nothing Phone 2a: Prices and models

The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be launched with an 8GB RAM and 128GB base variant, as well as a higher priced iteration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its pricing will be confirmed in a few weeks, but we expect it to be launched at a starting price of $399, with the 12GB RAM variant likely to cost $499.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R has a starting price of $499 for its base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 16GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is priced at $599.

OnePlus 11R vs Nothing Phone 2a: Camera comparison

The OnePlus 12R has a primary camera with 50MP resolution (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12R has a 50MP primary camera, with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. This triple-camera setup is identical to last year's OnePlus 11R, but OnePlus provides better HDR control and camera details with the 12R. The smartphone also comes with a 16MP selfie camera, which can shoot Full HD videos at 30fps.

In contrast, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to have two 50MP cameras, just like previous smartphones from the company. The device will likely also have a 16MP front camera, which can take high-quality selfies in good lighting conditions.

OnePlus 12R vs Nothing Phone 2a: Verdict

Now, it's time for the verdict on the OnePlus 12R vs Nothing Phone 2a debate. Both the OnePlus 12R and Nothing Phone 2a are impressive budget smartphones. There is a minimal price gap between the two. Therefore, it's difficult to choose a winner.

If you are a light smartphone user who has a budget of less than $400 and prefers a slender mobile device, the Nothing Phone 2a is a better choice.

However, if you have a budget of more than $500 and want a device with flagship-level performance, the OnePlus 12R is a much better buy.

