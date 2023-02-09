OnePlus 11R vs Samsung A53: Which midrange flagship is the one you should get?

With the release of the OnePlus 11R and Samsung A53, many smartphone users wonder which midrange flagship is the best choice. Both phones offer impressive features and specs, making a choice between them challenging.

To help potential buyers make an informed decision, this article will compare the OnePlus 11R and the Samsung A53 based on performance, specs, price, camera, and more.

OnePlus 11R vs Samsung A53 specification, performance, and more

Specification

Specifications OnePlus 11R Samsung A53 Display 17.12 cm (6.74 inches) Full HD+ OLED Display 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) Full HD+ Display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Exynos Octa Core Processor Battery 5000 mAh Battery 5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP | 32MP Front Camera Price $687 $400

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 11R and the Samsung A53 offer similar features. The OnePlus 11R has a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has a rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Samsung A53 has a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz with 800 nits of maximum brightness. It also has a quad rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Both phones offer great specs, but the OnePlus 11R has a slight edge due to its higher-resolution display.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the OnePlus 11R and the Samsung A53 both offer great performance. The OnePlus 11R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and has 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung A53 is powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset and has 6GB of RAM. Both phones offer great performance, but the OnePlus 11R has a slight edge due to its higher-end chipset and more RAM.

Price

When it comes to price, the OnePlus 11R and the Samsung A53 offer similar features at different price points. The OnePlus 11R is available for around $700, while the Samsung A53 is available for around $400. Both phones offer great features and specs, but the Samsung A53 has a major advantage due to its lower price point.

Camera

The OnePlus 11R and the Samsung A53 both offer great camera performance. The OnePlus 11R has a rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Samsung A53 has a quad rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. Both phones offer great camera performance, but the Samsung A53 has a slight edge due to its higher-resolution camera sensors.

Final verdict

In conclusion, both the OnePlus 11R and the Samsung A53 offer great features and specs at different price points.

If you want to enjoy higher resolution and have a good budget, then you can go with the OnePlus 11R.

The Samsung A53 is the best option if you're on a tight budget and want a device with a high-end look and good performance. Ultimately, the decision will depend on your budget and personal preference.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes