Nothing Phone 2a vs Google Pixel 7a: Which mid-range smartphone is worth buying in 2024?

The Nothing Phone 2a vs Google Pixel 7a debate has begun within the tech community. This comes courtesy of the official announcement of the Nothing Phone 2a, which is likely to be launched soon. The smartphone is expected to be a competitor to the Google Pixel 7a. The two devices will probably be priced in the same bracket with similar features.

This article compares the Nothing Phone 2a and the Google Pixel 7a in detail to determine which one is better.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Google Pixel 7a: Specs and features

This Nothing Phone 2a vs Google Pixel 7a comparison begins with some hardware information on the two smartphones.

Specification Nothing Phone 2a (Expected) Google Pixel 7a Display 6.7-inch, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 6.1‑inch, OLED display, 90Hz, HDR Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Google Tensor G2 RAM Upto 12GB RAM 8GB RAM Storage 128GB/ 256GB 128GB Battery 4920 mAh 4385 mAh Operating System Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5 Android 14 Main Cameras Main - 50MP Ultrawide - 50MP Main - 64MP Ultrawide - 13MP Charging Speed 45W wired 15W wireless 18W wired 7.5W wireless Selfie Camera 16MP 13MP

The Nothing Phone 2a will reportedly have a big 4920mAh battery and 45W charging support. Moreover, it is expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and a 120Hz display OLED like the Nothing Phone 2.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7a has some great upgrades, as it now comes with a 90Hz display and the Tensor G2 chipset (like the Google Pixel 7). However, it has a smaller 4385mAh battery, with slow 18W charging support and 7.5W wireless charging.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Google Pixel 7a: Prices and models

The Google Pixel 7a comes with an 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, which is priced at $479. There is no further RAM or storage upgrade option available, which is a bummer for users who want space for a lot of media files.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be launched with an 8GB RAM and 128GB base model and a top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its pricing is still unknown, but we expect it to be launched at a starting price of $399.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Google Pixel 7a: Camera comparison

The Google Pixel 7a sports a dual camera setup, with a 64MP main and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. It also has its signature image processing capabilities. With Google's AI camera tools, the smartphone can capture stunning images even in dark environments. Moreover, it has a 13MP selfie camera sensor.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. These will be accompanied by a 16MP selfie sensor. The cameras will likely perform similarly to the Nothing Phone 1.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Google Pixel 7a: Final verdict

Overall, both smartphones have their strengths and weaknesses. However, in the end, it depends on an individual's needs and budget.

If you're a light user, value good cameras, and prefer getting updates on your smartphone first, the Google Pixel 7a might be the better option. However, if you want a midrange smartphone with all-day battery life and faster charging, the Nothing Phone 2a would be a better choice.

