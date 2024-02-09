Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy A54: Which is the best budget smartphone in 2024?

The Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy A54 debate is gaining ground in the tech community. This is thanks to Nothing's upcoming offering being one of the most anticipated budget smartphones currently. Both devices are expected to have a similar starting price. Last year, the Galaxy A54 was one of the highest-selling budget smartphones, courtesy of its impressive features.

This article compares the Nothing Phone 2a and the Samsung Galaxy A54 to determine which is better.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy A54: Specs and features

We begin our Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy A54 comparison by first listing the specifications of both smartphones.

Specification Nothing Phone 2a (Expected) Samsung Galaxy A54 Display 6.7-inch, OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 6.4‑inch,Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR 10+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Exynos 1380 RAM Upto 12GB RAM Upto 8GB RAM Storage 128GB/ 256GB 128GB/ 256GB Battery 4920 mAh 5000 mAh Operating System Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5 One UI 6, Android 14 Main Cameras Main - 50MP Ultrawide - 50MP Main - 50MP Ultrawide - 12MP Macro - 5MP Charging Speed 45W wired 15W wireless 25W wired Selfie Camera 16MP 32MP

As you can see in the table above, the Nothing Phone 2a will reportedly have a 4920mAh battery and 45W wired charging support. This is the biggest battery size on a Nothing smartphone so far. Moreover, the device is expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and a 120Hz OLED display.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A54, like the Samsung Galaxy A53, comes with a 120Hz display. However, it now sports a more powerful octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset. It also has a 5000mAh battery with 25W wired charging, but there is no wireless charging support.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy A54: Prices and models

The Samsung Galaxy A54 has multiple storage options with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM 128 GB storage variant is available at a starting price of $349, while the top model with 8GB RAM 256GB storage costs $449.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be launched with a base variant that has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It should also have a higher-priced variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Their costs are unknown, but we can expect a launch price of $399, making the product slightly more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy A54.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy A54: Camera comparison

All the details of the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy A54 (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 sports a triple-camera setup at the back, with a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor that can shoot detailed close-up images. The smartphone can also capture satisfactory images in almost any lighting condition, and its ultrawide angle lens can generate 120-degree-wide images. Moreover, the device has a 32MP selfie camera sensor that can shoot 4K videos like the main camera sensor.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, which will be accompanied by a 16MP selfie sensor. Its camera quality will likely be similar to the Nothing Phone 2, but we will have to wait for its launch for confirmation.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy A54: Verdict

To conclude our Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy A54 comparison, both phones are similarly priced but have completely different hardware and software. Therefore, in the end, your choice depends on your needs and budget.

If you have a strict budget of close to $350 and want a decent smartphone with good battery backup, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a great option. However, if you want a smartphone with wireless charging, higher 12GB RAM for better multitasking, and faster wired charging support at a marginal increase in cost, the Nothing Phone 2a is a much better choice.

