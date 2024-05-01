Google Pixel 8a prices and full specs leaked, squashing previous rumors

The pricing details of the Google Pixel 8a have been leaked, suggesting new details completely against previous rumors hinting that the new device will be pricier than the last generation Pixel 7a. This is good news for the budget audience since the details leaked about the phone didn't qualify it for a price tag of over $500.

The phone is now tipped to launch at $499 for the 128 GB version, with the 256 GB variant costing $559. This makes it as costly as the Pixel 7a at launch. These latest details come from reliable tipster @OnLeaks on X and were posted on SmartPrix.

They also come days before the launch of the smartphone at the Google I/O event. We are barely a week away from the official unveiling.

Google Pixel 8a might be a superb upgrade over the 7a

As per recent upgrades, the upcoming 8a is shaping up to be a solid successor to the currently available Pixel 7a. With a bigger and better 120 Hz 6.2-inch display, the significantly more powerful Tensor G3 chipset, and AI upgrades, the phone might deliver better value at the same price: $499.

In previous reports, we had speculated the phone to not be a good buy because the leaks then suggested a price tag between $500 and $550 for the base variant. However, recent developments have suggested otherwise.

More leaks on the Google Pixel 8a

Previous leaks have also suggested the Pixel 8a will be available in four colorways: "mint" (light green), "obsidian" (black), "bay" (light blue), and "porcelain" (beige).

Besides, we also know that the display will be massively upgraded from the last generation. We are now looking at a screen that will be quite close to the Pixel 8. It is reported to inherit the same AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR, and 6.2-inch diagonal length. However, rumors have suggested the phone will be a bit compact.



Pixel 7a Pixel 8a Pixel 8 Screen size 6.1-inch 6.1-inch 6.2-inch Chipset Tensor G2 Tensor G3 Tensor G3 Resolution 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz 120 Hz Brightness (HDR, declared) 1,000 nits 1,400 nits 1,400 nits

Coming to the specs, the phone will of course be powered by the Google Tensor G3 as the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The chip, however, will be slightly underclocked. RAM options will be limited to 8 GB. We are also looking at the new Battery Health feature to make a comeback after disappearing from the Pixel 8 devices.