Foldable iPhone might finally be coming as hinted by latest Apple leak

In recent news, Apple has patented some crucial technology required for the foldable iPhone: its hinge. According to USPTO, the chief body governing the patents, this tech allows devices to fold on either side. The chief improvement in Apple's formula is new Synchronization Plates and Friction Clips to smoothen out the folding action, one of the chief complaints with many available devices today.

The company has previously patented some key technologies required for a folding device. In March 2024, they filed an IP report titled "Apple invents Foldable Displays that are Thinned in the Folding Area & Chemically Treated to prevent it from Cracking." Some industry insiders expect the company to launch an iPad-MacBook hybrid. Patently Apple first spotted these latest leaks.

A look at the working of Apple's new hinge for foldable devices (Image via USPTO)

The device Apple illustrated looks like an iPhone, which excited fans. The company hasn't forayed into the foldable market, while competitors like Samsung and Motorola have spearheaded growth in the domain with their Fold and RAZR lineups.

Can a foldable iPhone compete with the Samsung Z Fold?

The Samsung Z Fold5 is one of the best foldable and it's crazy expensive (Image via Samsung)

The industry standard for folding phones is currently the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Z Flip5. Both devices bring the company's class-leading hardware, software, and cameras to what could be the most reliable folding display mechanism.

Apple isn't typically known to enter a nascent market. However, they bring a certain twist to their offering when they do. We aren't expecting a similar pattern with this alleged iPhone Flip. The numerous patents the company has filed suggest exactly that.

We can expect the upcoming foldable iPhone or iPad-MacBook hybrid to have robust hinges and displays that might last longer than the current technology. However, this is just optimistic speculation and the ground reality might differ.

When can the purported foldable iPhone launch?

A look inside Apple's latest hinge for folding device (Image via USPTO)

Apple might be working on a foldable iPhone or it might be wishful thinking. Either way, we are far away from a launch. There have been no leaks of a device yet. Instead, what we have heard more of is a hybrid between the iPad and the MacBook.

This device could be like the 3-in-1 HP Spectre Fold, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold, and the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. This is likely a new class of devices that can fold from a limited 13-inch form factor to a massive 17" display.

We are expecting new iPads and Apple Pencils at the May 7 event. The upcoming WWDC might have exciting launches like new iMacs and MacBooks, alongside iOS 18. The company is also expected to host a September 2024 event for the iPhone 16, AirPods, and Apple Watch. The earliest we can expect any foldable tech from Apple could be a year.