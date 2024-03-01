Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 or wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to launch in the next few months with upgraded features and hardware. Many credible rumors have also started circulating, giving us a hint of the design details and specifications of this upcoming smartphone. Therefore, if you're considering purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 now, a big decision lies ahead: Should you buy the Fold5 or wait for the Fold6?

Despite being only a few months old, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 has been discounted a few times, which has led to many Samsung fans asking themselves if they need to spend the extra money on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6. However, Samsung has several significant changes planned for its next flagship foldable smartphone.

Therefore, in this article, we will give a few reasons why waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 might be a better option and a few reasons why buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 now makes sense.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6?

Faster processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was launched in late 2023 (Image via Qualcomm)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which offers 50% more performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset found on the Fold5. It also promises improved gaming performance with its latest Adreno 750 GPU. This means you will enjoy faster overall performance on the upcoming foldable flagship.

More premium design

Expand Tweet

As per the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 renders leaked by popular X tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), the upcoming phone will have a rectangular frame with a book-style design, which is more premium than its predecessor. The leaks also disclosed that the smartphone will have a similar camera layout to the Z Fold5, with identical placement of the volume and power buttons.

New Ultra variant

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 could also have a new Ultra moniker (Image via OnLeaks)

An interesting development is that German publication WinFuture has hinted that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold smartphone could also have an Ultra variant. This version could have upgraded hardware, and it would certainly be better than the vanilla Z Fold6 if you want to enjoy the best features at a slight price hike.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 now and not wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6?

Price

Samsung smartphones always have a price decrease after the launch of their flagship devices, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is no different. It has been discounted to $300 in various sales in the past, and after the launch of Z Fold6, we can expect further discounts on it.

Increased weight

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 could weigh more than the Galaxy Z Fold5 (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 could have a bigger battery as well, which means that it could have increased weight. Currently, the Z Fold5 weighs around 9 oz (253g), and the Z Fold6's added heft would mean you might need a pouch or case to carry it around.

You can expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to be one of the best foldable smartphones in 2024 if you are willing to wait for its release. It is expected to come with a faster processor, bigger battery, more advanced premium design, and more. However, if you need a new foldable smartphone, the Z Fold5 is still a great option. It will be supported with many OS updates and has a premium design.

