Best Black Friday phone deals at Amazon 2023

Black Friday sales are just around the corner, with offers from every leading store across almost all categories, like toys, fashion, home appliances, and especially electronics. This season is the best time of the year to get yourself and your loved ones the gifts you've been eyeing.

Retailers like BestBuy, Amazon, and Walmart have great smartphone offers during the sale season. This article will brush up on some of the best smartphone deals on Amazon's Black Friday Sale, starting November 24, 2023.

Google Pixel 7a best Black Friday deal - (25% off)

The Google Pixel 7a is an excellent mid-range option for those searching for Android smartphones that won't break the bank during this sale. Combining Google's powerful Tensor G2 processor with 8 GB of RAM makes handling daily tasks easy. A 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz is also included.

Its cameras are some of the best in this price range and produce fantastic day- and nighttime images. Although you can use the Pixel 7a for a full day if you don't use it for lengthy periods or play demanding games, the short battery life is a significant disadvantage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 best Black Friday deal - (17% off)

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still among the best foldable phones out there. The 6.2-inch external display is perfect for short tasks and messaging, and its larger 7.6-inch inner display is excellent for multimedia consumption. In a sense, you're purchasing a tablet and a smartphone.

This foldable device clearly surpasses its competitors in terms of sophistication and refinement owing to its superior build quality, enhanced durability, and multitasking-optimized software. You can currently save $300 on Samsung's foldable phone-tablet combo.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G best Black Friday deal - (29% off)

One of the few low-cost phones with an AMOLED display, which makes all kinds of visuals pop on screen, is the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. A sleek, matte-textured back panel, a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and 6GB of RAM to handle heavier workloads are some of the other important features.

Gaming can be moderate to heavy, and the cameras are good considering the price and multimedia consumption thanks to the AMOLED screen. For just $211 on Amazon during Black Friday Sales, this device is an incredible bargain for those on a tight budget.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra best Black Friday Deal - (17% off)

If you can afford the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it's possibly the best Android phone. Power costs money, but so do features like long battery life (up to five days), superb cameras (to satisfy your inner photographer), and an abundance of other One UI software options.

The Galaxy S23's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is incredibly powerful. From playing even the most demanding mobile games to endlessly scrolling, everything feels incredibly smooth. Even when used extensively, the chipset handles everything with only a few exceptions.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max best Black Friday deal - (100% off with Carrier offer)

Without a doubt, this is the greatest iPhone early Black Friday offer available. The 1TB model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available from Amazon for free with a 36-month commitment when using Boost Infinite's ($60/month) unlimited plan, which should not be confused with Boost Mobile. The best part is that all iPhone 15 series models are eligible for this offer.

This smartphone is hands down the best option in all aspects, be it cameras, videography, display, or gaming. And now, with type C charging, having an iPhone 15 Pro Max is more convenient than ever if you can afford it.

For more informative content, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.