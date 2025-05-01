DLSS 4 has been positioned as the chief talking point of the new RTX 50 series GPUs. With enhanced Transformer-based upscaling, better Native AA, Super Resolution, and Multi-Frame Generation, the AI-based upscaling tech keeps getting better. However, the library of games supporting the technique remains limited, especially when compared to DLSS 2 and 3.

To create a comprehensive guide of all games that support DLSS 4 (i.e, early May 2025), we have prepared this list. Note that support for the technology doesn't guarantee Multi-Frame Generation — only a subset of titles supports the new framerate multiplier technique.

Over 100 games support DLSS 4, and the list is expanding

Nvidia has been hard at work increasing the DLSS 4 library. Right now, the list consists of 113 games, with new titles being added every month. Mostly, you'd find newer titles, as they're in more need of multi-frame generation and higher performance gains (owing to poor optimization and 16K textures the ninth-generation popularized). If your title is older, it's most likely stuck with DLSS 2/3.

The list of supported games is as follows:

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

God of War Ragnarök

Redfall

Akimbot

Gray Zone Warfare

REMNANT II

Alan Wake 2

GROUND BRANCH

Returnal

Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator

Half-Life 2 RTX Demo

Rise of the Ronin

Aunt Fatima

HITMAN World of Assassination

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Avowed

Hogwarts Legacy

Satisfactory

Backrooms: Escape Together

ICARUS

SCUM

Bears In Space

Immortals of Aveum

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Bellwright

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™

Serum

Code Alkonost: Awakening of Evil

Jusant

SILENT HILL 2

Crown Simulator - Royal Life Simulation

JX3 Online RTX Version

Skye: The Misty Isle

Cyberpunk 2077

Kristala

Slender: The Arrival

D5 Render

Layers of Fear (2023)

SMITE 2

Deceit 2

Legacy: Steel & Sorcery

Squad

Deep Rock Galactic

LEGO® Horizon Adventures™

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Deliver Us Mars

Liminalcore

Star Wars™ Outlaws

Delta Force: Black Hawk Down

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Starship Troopers: Extermination

DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure

Marvel Rivals

Still Wakes The Deep

Desynced: Autonomous Colony Simulator

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Stormgate

Diablo IV

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Tankhead

DIRECT CONTACT

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Mortal Online 2

The Axis Unseen

Dungeonborne

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

The Black Pool

DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS

Need for Speed Unbound

THE FINALS

Enlisted

Nightingale

The First Berserker: Khazan Demo

Eternal Strands

NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black

The First Descendant

EVE Frontier

No More Room in Hell 2

The Thaumaturge

EVERSPACE 2

NVIDIA RTX Remix

Tokyo Xtreme Racer

FINAL FANTASY XVI

Once Human

Torque Drift 2

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Outpost: Infinity Siege

TRIBES 3: Rivals

Fort Solis

Pax Dei

Until Dawn

FragPunk

Payday 3

Vector Strike

Frostpunk 2

POSTAL 4: No Regrets

Witchfire

Ghostrunner 2

QANGA

World of Jade Dynasty

Ready or Not

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

RF Online Next

KARMA: The Dark World

FBC: Firebreak

ARC Raiders

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Deadzone: Rogue

Where Winds Meet

Mistfall Hunter

For the most part, Nvidia DLSS 4 is supported in most big releases in the past few months. Some titles, like Starfield and Far Cry 6, are absent as they have AMD sponsorships (you'll get FSR frame generation in both instead). However, DLSS 4 beats AMD's tech both in terms of output image quality and framerate gains — especially with multi-frame generation turned on.

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More