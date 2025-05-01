DLSS 4 has been positioned as the chief talking point of the new RTX 50 series GPUs. With enhanced Transformer-based upscaling, better Native AA, Super Resolution, and Multi-Frame Generation, the AI-based upscaling tech keeps getting better. However, the library of games supporting the technique remains limited, especially when compared to DLSS 2 and 3.
To create a comprehensive guide of all games that support DLSS 4 (i.e, early May 2025), we have prepared this list. Note that support for the technology doesn't guarantee Multi-Frame Generation — only a subset of titles supports the new framerate multiplier technique.
Over 100 games support DLSS 4, and the list is expanding
Nvidia has been hard at work increasing the DLSS 4 library. Right now, the list consists of 113 games, with new titles being added every month. Mostly, you'd find newer titles, as they're in more need of multi-frame generation and higher performance gains (owing to poor optimization and 16K textures the ninth-generation popularized). If your title is older, it's most likely stuck with DLSS 2/3.
The list of supported games is as follows:
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
- God of War Ragnarök
- Redfall
- Akimbot
- Gray Zone Warfare
- REMNANT II
- Alan Wake 2
- GROUND BRANCH
- Returnal
- Ambulance Life: A Paramedic Simulator
- Half-Life 2 RTX Demo
- Rise of the Ronin
- Aunt Fatima
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Avowed
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Satisfactory
- Backrooms: Escape Together
- ICARUS
- SCUM
- Bears In Space
- Immortals of Aveum
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Bellwright
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™
- Serum
- Code Alkonost: Awakening of Evil
- Jusant
- SILENT HILL 2
- Crown Simulator - Royal Life Simulation
- JX3 Online RTX Version
- Skye: The Misty Isle
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Kristala
- Slender: The Arrival
- D5 Render
- Layers of Fear (2023)
- SMITE 2
- Deceit 2
- Legacy: Steel & Sorcery
- Squad
- Deep Rock Galactic
- LEGO® Horizon Adventures™
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Deliver Us Mars
- Liminalcore
- Star Wars™ Outlaws
- Delta Force: Black Hawk Down
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Starship Troopers: Extermination
- DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure
- Marvel Rivals
- Still Wakes The Deep
- Desynced: Autonomous Colony Simulator
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Stormgate
- Diablo IV
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- Tankhead
- DIRECT CONTACT
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Mortal Online 2
- The Axis Unseen
- Dungeonborne
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- The Black Pool
- DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS
- Need for Speed Unbound
- THE FINALS
- Enlisted
- Nightingale
- The First Berserker: Khazan Demo
- Eternal Strands
- NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black
- The First Descendant
- EVE Frontier
- No More Room in Hell 2
- The Thaumaturge
- EVERSPACE 2
- NVIDIA RTX Remix
- Tokyo Xtreme Racer
- FINAL FANTASY XVI
- Once Human
- Torque Drift 2
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Outpost: Infinity Siege
- TRIBES 3: Rivals
- Fort Solis
- Pax Dei
- Until Dawn
- FragPunk
- Payday 3
- Vector Strike
- Frostpunk 2
- POSTAL 4: No Regrets
- Witchfire
- Ghostrunner 2
- QANGA
- World of Jade Dynasty
- Ready or Not
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- RF Online Next
- KARMA: The Dark World
- FBC: Firebreak
- ARC Raiders
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Deadzone: Rogue
- Where Winds Meet
- Mistfall Hunter
For the most part, Nvidia DLSS 4 is supported in most big releases in the past few months. Some titles, like Starfield and Far Cry 6, are absent as they have AMD sponsorships (you'll get FSR frame generation in both instead). However, DLSS 4 beats AMD's tech both in terms of output image quality and framerate gains — especially with multi-frame generation turned on.