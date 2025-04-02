NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation boosts performance in Cyberpunk 2077, Steel Seed & more

NVIDIA is set to introduce DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation this month to enhance performance across upcoming and existing games. The GPU giant continues to push the boundaries of PC gaming with its RTX technology, offering users an enhanced experience across various video games and software.

Highlights of the new NVIDIA technology have been its integration with the upcoming Steel Seed and STORROR Parkour Pro. Moreover, a new DLSS 4 trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 and FragPunk are set for release.

Steel Seed offers elevated performance with DLSS 4

Steel Seed is an upcoming stealth-action adventure by Storm in a Teacup and ESDigital Games, which will be released on April 22, 2025. It is set in a dark sci-fi world where humanity is on the verge of extinction. The gameplay experience would be enhanced for RTX users, as the game supports DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation.

Steel Seed using new DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (Image via ESDigital Games)

RTX 50 Series GPU users will enjoy the highest frame rates using DLSS Multi Frame Generation, while RTX 40 Series players can benefit from DLSS Frame Generation to enhance their gaming experience. All RTX gamers can enable DLSS Super Resolution. Ahead of the game's official release, players can get a taste of Steel Seed with DLSS Super Resolution-enhanced via a demo on Steam.

STORROR Parkour Pro features fluid motion with DLSS Frame Generation

STORROR Parkour Pro is a new multiplayer, fast-paced parkour game by Hole in the Sleeve Game Studios, which is now available on early access. It uses NVIDIA's evolving RTX technologies to offer fluid motion and optimal image fidelity.

RTX 40 Series PC and laptop owners can boost frame rates with DLSS Frame Generation. Moreover, every RTX GPU will offer more FPS when playing STORROR Parkour Pro due to the DLSS Super Resolution that uses NVIDIA’s latest transformer AI model. If the GPUs have more performance to spare, activate hardware-accelerated Lumen ray-traced lighting and NVIDIA DLAA for ideal image quality.

Cyberpunk 2077 & FragPunk get unprecedented performance gains with DLSS 4

Cyberpunk 2077 supports DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

NVIDIA's new DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is not only making waves across the new games, the older titles will also get a boost. The latest DLSS transformer AI models are available in Cyberpunk 2077 and FragPunk. So, the performance on the RTX 50 Series would be enhanced nine fold. Image quality would be more refined, making in-game visuals sharper and more immersive.

NVIDIA will release new DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation trailers for both Cyberpunk 2077 and FragPunk to showcase the new enhancements.

