Inzoi: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 5090

The Nvidia RTX 5090 is designed to handle all the latest games in the market, including Inzoi, at the highest settings without any performance hiccups. The card is designed to be a powerhouse at 4K resolutions. Team Green has bumped up the specs by ~25% this generation, making this halo-tier offering more capable than ever before. However, graphics tweaks are recommended for smooth gameplay in Krafton's new life simulator, especially given how demanding it is.

In this article, we have outlined the ideal settings combination for Inzoi. You can follow this guide to get a high refresh-rate experience at 4K.

Note: The settings listed below are meant for a PC meeting the recommended settings list for Inzoi (at least Core i7-14700K or Ryzen 7 9800X3D and 32 GB RAM). We don't recommend resolutions higher than 3,840 x 2,160 for the RTX 5090.

What are the best Inzoi graphics settings for the Nvidia Geforce RTX 5090?

The RTX 5090 is a capable GPU for playing InZOI at 4K (Image via Krafton)

The RTX 5090 is capable enough of handling the life simulator at 4K. The GPU is designed to handle the most capable titles at the maximum settings — and we recommend the same for Inzoi. At native resolution, however, you won't get 60 FPS. Turning on DLSS (Quality preset) is enough to break the 60 FPS barrier.

With DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation (MFG) turned on, you can boost the framerate past three digits. The added latency isn't a problem, given Inzoi isn't a fast-paced game. With MFG set to 4x, you can get well over 200 FPS in the title. Based on the refresh rate of your panel, you can choose the ideal setting.

The recommended settings list for the game are as follows:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Resolution Scale : 100%

: 100% Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS : 60 (Greyed out)

: 60 (Greyed out) Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution : Quality

: Quality Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : On (x4)

: On (x4) Maximum FPS : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Vertical Sync: Off

Post-Processing

Depth of Field : Off

: Off Motion Blur : Off

: Off Nighttime Vision Sensitivity: 50%

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing : On

: On Ray Tracing Object: Mesh

PSO Cache

Clear PSO Cache: Do nothing

Occlusion

Occlusion Method: Hardware

Advanced

Preset : Custom

: Custom Character Display Distance : Ultra

: Ultra Lighting Display Distance : Ultra

: Ultra Object Display Distance : Ultra

: Ultra Background Detail Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Anti-Aliasing Mode : TAA

: TAA Anti-Aliasing Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Post-Processing Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow-Casting Lighting Effect : On

: On Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Reflection Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Plant Density and Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shader Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Ray Tracing Quality: Ultra

Overall, the RTX 5090 is the absolute king of gaming graphics cards these days. With 32 GB of VRAM and more than 20k CUDA cores, it can handle any workload with ease. The above settings list plays Inzoi comfortably at triple-digit frame rates at 4K.

