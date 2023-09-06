All graphics cards confirmed to get DLSS 3.5

DLSS 3.5 is the latest entry in Team Green's temporal upscaling technology. Despite not being a full release, it brings some innovative additions to the already robust frame multiplier formula that delivers massive FPS improvements in support games. Nvidia is rolling out this new version to three games as of now: Alan Wake II, Cyberpunk 2077 with the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, and Portal with RTX. More games will be added to the support list down the line.

Unlike most DLSS releases, this new version won't be locked to the latest RTX 40 series. Instead, gamers with any RTX GPU can use the latest innovations like AI-enhanced visual effects and ray tracing.

All Nvidia RTX GPUs are getting DLSS 3.5, but there's a catch

All RTX GPUs launched since 2018 will get DLSS 3.5 support as soon as the respective video games start rolling out. However, do note that all features of the new upscaling technology won't be available to RTX 30 series and older cards. Older offerings are only getting support for AI-enhanced Ray Reconstruction (RR) and improved anti-aliasing techniques.

These new technologies deliver much better picture quality thanks to the new and improved AI model powering DLSS 3.5. However, do note that frame generation will remain exclusive to the RTX 40 series lineup since it relies on optical flow accelerators, a piece of hardware only bundled with the latest Ada Lovelace cards.

However, the incoming technologies, like RR, will deliver much better experiences in older GPUs. Some of these cards, like the RTX 3080 and 3090, are powerful enough to render games like Cyberpunk 2077 at the highest settings with some performance headroom. The new DLSS 3.5 can utilize this to deliver even better visuals for a better experience.

Below is a detailed list of all GPUs slated to get Nvidia's latest innovations in temporal upscaling:

Nvidia RTX 20 series:

Nvidia RTX 2060

Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

Nvidia RTX 2070

Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

Nvidia RTX 2080

Nvidia RTX 2080 Super

Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti

Nvidia RTX 30 series:

Nvidia RTX 3050

Nvidia RTX 3060

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3070

Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3080

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

Nvidia RTX 3090

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia RTX 40 series:

Nvidia RTX 4060

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 16 GB

Nvidia RTX 4070

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia RTX 4080

Nvidia RTX 4090

DLSS 3.5 won't be as widespread as DLSS 2 and 3 technologies for quite some time after launch. Therefore, adoption will be pretty limited. However, it adds some extra shelf life to the older cards by relying on AI to boost visuals and the overall experience.