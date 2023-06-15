Best F1 23 graphics settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Geforce RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti were launched as 4K gaming graphics cards in the Ampere lineup. These cards were primarily intended for playing video games at 4K, and they continue to punch above industry standards even to this date. Gamers can easily expect smooth framerates in the latest video games like Diablo 4 and F1 23 without sacrificing much on visual fidelity.

Like most other F1 games, the latest iteration comes with a large list of customizable settings that allow you to personalize the game according to your preferences. The same goes for graphics settings, and although many will appreciate the options available, fine-tuning the game can be a bit of a chore.

In this article, we will go over the best F1 23 graphics combinations for the high-end 80-class video cards from the last generation. The list will include both the graphics and video settings for the latest racing title in the market.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 can easily handle F1 23 at 4K with some compromises to the visual quality. It is recommended that gamers rely on some form of upscaling to hit high framerates consistently.

The best graphics combinations for the RTX 3080 10 GB and 12 GB is as follows:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray traced shadows: Off

Off Ray traced reflections: Off

Off Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: Ultra high

Ultra high Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Asynchrous compute: On

On Texture streaming: Ultra high

Ultra high Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is much more powerful than the older non-Ti variant. The GPU can easily handle F1 23 at almost the highest settings without any hiccups. Gamers can apply the following settings to enjoy stable framerates and a solid performance:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray traced shadows: On

On Ray traced reflections: On

On Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: Ultra high

Ultra high Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Asynchrous compute: On

On Texture streaming: Ultra high

Ultra high Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: Off

Off Dynamic resolution: Off

Overall, the RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti continue to be very powerful graphics cards for gaming. These high-end Ampere GPUs can play the latest games like F1 23 with ease and will likely run AAA games released in the next couple of years without any performance concerns.

