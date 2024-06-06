All iPhones that can play Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage launches on the iPhone and iPad today (June 6). This makes it among the first AAA titles to fully utilize the improved rendering prowess of the chips powering the latest Apple devices. The game is a fairly demanding title on PC and requires some powerful hardware to maintain playable framerates. Requirements on Apple devices are pretty high too and only a handful of smartphones and tablets can run it.

In this article, we have listed all the iPhones and iPads supporting the game. Do note the minimum requirement is pretty high, with the game being not compatible with most older devices. In terms of performance, we can expect high framerates on devices powered by the M2 and above.

Which iPhones support Assassin's Creed Mirage?

Assassin's Creed Mirage features breathtaking graphics (Image via Ubisoft)

Last year, Apple launched the A17 Pro chipset that is capable of console-level graphics on iPhones. Only two devices pair this chipset for now.

You can play Assassin's Creed Mirage on the following iPhones:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The lower bar of entry is quite high for now. The 15 Pro retails for a whopping $999. For now, only the costly models will feature gaming hardware, which means you will have to spend handsomely if you are looking for high-end gaming.

This Fall, the supported devices list will expand. Once the 15 Pro and Pro Max get a bit older and are discounted, high-end gaming on phones will get a bit more accessible.

Which iPads support Assassin's Creed Mirage?

The latest M4 iPad Pros are some of the best devices for playing AC Mirage. (Image via Apple)

Most of the powerful iPads launched with Apple silicon in the past few years are capable of playing the new Assassin's Creed. The minimum requirement for the game is the M1 chip, which is even available in the 5th-generation iPad Air, which starts at just $599 these days.

The game runs well on the following iPad models:

M1 iPad Air M2 iPad Air M1 iPad Pro M2 iPad Pro M4 iPad Pro

Don't expect anything crazy in terms of performance, however. The A17 Pro in the iPhones hardly hit 20-30 FPS in the game with the High graphics preset applied. The visuals have been significantly dialed down to fit the rendering prowess of the devices. In general, it looks like a glorified Switch game.

On top of this, smartphones have to resort to dynamic resolution to keep up with the game. This means significantly worse sharpness as compared to the PC version. However, this is as good as it gets if you want to play a full-fledged AAA title on a portable device like the iPhone or the iPad.