All M4 and M4 Pro Apple Mac Minis received price drops

The Apple Mac Minis with M4 and M4 Pro chipsets are among the best mini PCs one can buy right now. It is an improvement from high-end desktop rigs when it comes to video editing, transcribing, music production workloads, and more. The Apple Mac Minis are available at great prices, the base variant with the M4 chipset, but they were not value-oriented computers.

However, both M4 and M4 Pro Mac Mini variants received a $100 - $200 price drop at Amazon and B&H, making them a much more lucrative option for budget-conscious users. You can now own an M4 Mac Mini for under $500.

In this article, we will discuss the price drops for M4 and M4 Pro Apple Mac Minis and tell you everything you need to know.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions. Also, the prices mentioned are subject to change.

Apple dropped prices of all M4 and M4 Pro Apple Mac Mini variants

The newly redesigned Apple Mac Mini (Image via Apple)

Apple is not a company that makes value-oriented PCs, but you cannot deny the fact that a $499 Mac Mini with an M4 chip is among the best value computers one can buy right now. It was originally launched at $599, but after the recent $100 price drop at B&H and Amazon, it has come down to $499.

The same is also true for the M4 Pro variant, which started at $1,399 but now starts at only $1,249 at Amazon, making it $150 cheaper. However, this is just for the M4 Pro base variant, which has 24GB RAM and 512GB storage. Higher RAM and storage variants will cost more.

The Mac Mini with M4 Pro 14-core CPU & 20-core GPU variant received a $200 discount. You will find the details of the exact discounted pricing below.

What are the discounted prices of all the Apple Mac Mini variants?

Here are the discounted prices of all the variants of the M4 Apple Mac Mini:

M4 Mac Mini with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage: $499 ($100 discount)

M4 Mac Mini with 24GB RAM and 512GB storage: $899 ($100 discount)

Here are the discounted prices of all the variants of the M4 Pro Apple Mac Mini (12-core CPU & 16-core GPU):

M4 Mac Mini with 24GB RAM and 512GB storage: $1,249 ($150 discount)

M4 Mac Mini with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage: $1,449 ($150 discount)

M4 Mac Mini with 48GB RAM and 1TB storage: $1,749 ($150 discount)

Here are the discounted prices of all the variants of the M4 Pro Apple Mac Mini (14-core CPU & 20-core GPU):

M4 Mac Mini with 24GB RAM and 512GB storage: $1,249 ($200 discount)

Unfortunately, other memory and storage variants are not discounted, so they are available at the original prices. Also, keep in mind that the prices can fluctuate, so check the individual prices of each variant.

