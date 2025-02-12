Apple Studio Display dropped to its lowest price on Amazon

The Apple Studio Display is one of the best monitors for production workloads, thanks to its extremely high resolution and superior color reproduction. Those who have used the 27-inch iMac from 2014 would know just how sharp everything looks on it, and that's what you will get with the Apple Studio Display.

It can be used as a monitor for the Apple Mac mini or as a secondary display for the MacBook Pro. The initial price tag of $1600 was expensive for many users, but it has recently received a significant discount, making it a more attractive option now.

This article explains whether the Apple Studio Display is worth its price and if you should purchase it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Also, the price mentioned herein is subject to change.

The Apple Studio Display is available for under $1300

The Studio Display with Mac mini, Magic Keyboard, and Mouse (Image via Apple)

The Apple Studio Display was originally retailing for $1,599, but the recent price drop has seen it come down to $1,299 on Amazon. This makes it more affordable for young artists and content creators.

Here's everything you need to know about the Apple Studio Display:

Specs

Specifications Details Screen size 27 inches Resolution 5120 * 2880 Refresh rate 60 Hz Panel type

IPS LCD panel with 600 nits of brightness Display type Flat Aspect ratio 16:9

Picture quality

The Studio Display works well with other Apple products (Image via Apple)

The Apple Studio Display features an extremely high 5K resolution, which results in ultra-sharp visuals on its 27-inch screen. The color profile has been tuned exceptionally to provide 100% sRGB and 99.8% DCI-P3 color gamut, which is crucial for production workloads like video editing, photo editing, and color grading.

The monitor also delivers excellent color reproduction. The brightness of the Apple Studio Display can reach a staggering 600 nits in SDR mode, which prevents reflections from affecting your viewing. Most studios have artificial lighting, but that won't be a problem for this monitor.

The IPS panel's exceptional viewing angles make it ideal for studio environments where other collaborators may be viewing the screen; they will not see any discoloration. All these features make it an excellent choice for professionals.

However, the monitor neither features HDR nor local dimming for a high contrast ratio. Therefore, the Apple Studio Display is not perfect for content consumption or gaming but is more for content creation and professionals working in studios.

Sound quality

The Apple Studio Display features a six-speaker sound system that delivers stellar audio quality with adequate bass. Music played at full volume is loud enough to fill a large room. The sound has a lot of depth, and you can easily distinguish all the instruments played in a track. The highs, mids, and even the lows are balanced without distortions at high volume.

Webcam and microphone quality

The Apple Studio Display has a webcam with a three-array microphone. The sound recorded through the microphone is fairly decent. The audio appears fuller and clearer to users on the other end of the call. However, the same cannot be said for the webcam, which is unimpressive.

However, since most consumers use their smartphones to make video calls, the poor webcam quality shouldn't be a major issue. Otherwise, you can opt for an external webcam.

Connectivity

The Studio Display comes with a Thunderbolt cable (Image via Apple)

The Apple Studio Display uses Thunderbolt 3 for its display connection. Since most Apple Mac mini and MacBooks have Thunderbolt 3 and above, they are easily compatible. Windows PCs and laptops must have Thunderbolt 3, 4, or USB 4 to support Apple Studio Display. For Windows PCs, you can also get USB-C to DisplayPort cables.

Should you consider buying the Apple Studio Display?

The Apple Studio Display is expensive, even at its discounted $1,299 price. It is not for gamers or casual users, as there are far better options for them. However, the Apple Studio Display is highly impressive for production workloads.

Thus, if you are a young artist and professional content creator, you should consider buying the Apple Studio Display at its discounted price. However, the deal may not last long, so you may want to hurry.

