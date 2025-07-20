All Motorola phones set to get Android 16

Motorola is set to bring Android 16 to a host of its modern devices, unlike every year. Based on official support pages verified in June 2025, the company has confirmed Android 16 eligibility by listing it in the "Next OS" section of individual device support pages. However, the company is cutting off several phones that received Android 15, creating a significant end-of-life wave that affects even relatively recent flagship models.
Motorola's inconsistent update policy is nothing new, with most devices receiving only two-to-three years of major Android updates compared to Samsung's six-to-seven years and Google's seven-year commitment. Let's look at which devices are making the cut for the next software upgrade.
Dozens of Motorola smartphones are set to receive Android 16
Motorola's flagship Edge series gets the strongest support, with 11 confirmed devices, including both current and upcoming models. The Edge 50 Neo stands out as one of only three Motorola phones receiving five years of Android updates.
Alongside this, nine Razr devices are confirmed for Android 16, spanning models launched between 2023 and 2025. However, the Razr+ 2023 and Razr 2024 are surprisingly excluded despite being recent models.
Coming to the mid-range, the Moto G lineup receives nine slots for Android 16, focusing heavily on newer and upcoming models. Confirmed devices include 2025 variants (Moto G Power, standard Moto G, and G Stylus), plus current models like the G56, G86 series, G85, and G55. The Moto G75 joins the exclusive five-year update club.
Edge Series
- Edge 2025
- Edge 60
- Edge 60 Pro
- Edge 60 Fusion
- Edge 60 Stylus
- Edge 50 Ultra
- Edge 50 Pro
- Edge 50 Neo
- Edge 50 Fusion
- Edge 50
- Edge 40 Pro
Razr Series
- Razr 2025
- Razr+ 2025
- Razr Ultra 2025
- Razr 60
- Razr 60+
- Razr 60 Ultra
- Razr 50
- Razr 50 Ultra
- Razr 2023
Moto G Series
- Moto G 2025
- Moto G Power 2025
- Moto G Stylus 2025
- Moto G56
- Moto G55
- Moto G85
- Moto G86
- Moto G86+
- Moto G75
Business/Specialty
- ThinkPhone 25
Quite a few devices are being axed from this year's software update cycle, leaving them with Android 15 as the final version. Given that Motorola typically has offered two years of support, several smartphones launched in 2023 won't be eligible for Android 16. Some flagship devices that won't get updated are the Edge 40, Edge 40 Neo, Edge+ 2023, and Edge 2023, all of which received Android 15 but are being dropped from the next update.
Multiple recent Moto G devices that received Android 15, namely the G84, G64, G54, G45, G35, and G34 5G, are being dropped.
Here's a list of the devices that are being dropped:
Edge Series
- Edge+ 2023
- Edge 2023
- Edge 40
- Edge 40 Neo
Razr Series
- Razr+ 2023 ($1000+ flagship foldable)
- Razr 2024
Moto G Series
- Moto G84
- Moto G64
- Moto G54
- Moto G45
- Moto G35
- Moto G34 5G
Business/Specialty
- ThinkPhone 2023
The Android 16 update cycle reveals Motorola's most aggressive device cutoff strategy in recent years. Several recent launches are being cut off the software support cycle, which makes the company's software commitment portfolio look rather lopsided. The most surprising exclusions are Razr 2024 and ThinkPhone 2023, which barely got two years of support despite being premium devices.