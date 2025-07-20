All Motorola phones set to get Android 16

Motorola is set to bring Android 16 to a host of its modern devices, unlike every year. Based on official support pages verified in June 2025, the company has confirmed Android 16 eligibility by listing it in the "Next OS" section of individual device support pages. However, the company is cutting off several phones that received Android 15, creating a significant end-of-life wave that affects even relatively recent flagship models.

Motorola's inconsistent update policy is nothing new, with most devices receiving only two-to-three years of major Android updates compared to Samsung's six-to-seven years and Google's seven-year commitment. Let's look at which devices are making the cut for the next software upgrade.

Dozens of Motorola smartphones are set to receive Android 16

All modern Motorola Edge devices are getting the Android 16 update (Image via Amazon)

Motorola's flagship Edge series gets the strongest support, with 11 confirmed devices, including both current and upcoming models. The Edge 50 Neo stands out as one of only three Motorola phones receiving five years of Android updates.

Alongside this, nine Razr devices are confirmed for Android 16, spanning models launched between 2023 and 2025. However, the Razr+ 2023 and Razr 2024 are surprisingly excluded despite being recent models.

Coming to the mid-range, the Moto G lineup receives nine slots for Android 16, focusing heavily on newer and upcoming models. Confirmed devices include 2025 variants (Moto G Power, standard Moto G, and G Stylus), plus current models like the G56, G86 series, G85, and G55. The Moto G75 joins the exclusive five-year update club.

Edge Series

Edge 2025

Edge 60

Edge 60 Pro

Edge 60 Fusion

Edge 60 Stylus

Edge 50 Ultra

Edge 50 Pro

Edge 50 Neo

Edge 50 Fusion

Edge 50

Edge 40 Pro

Razr Series

Razr 2025

Razr+ 2025

Razr Ultra 2025

Razr 60

Razr 60+

Razr 60 Ultra

Razr 50

Razr 50 Ultra

Razr 2023

Moto G Series

Moto G 2025

Moto G Power 2025

Moto G Stylus 2025

Moto G56

Moto G55

Moto G85

Moto G86

Moto G86+

Moto G75

Business/Specialty

ThinkPhone 25

Quite a few devices are being axed from this year's software update cycle, leaving them with Android 15 as the final version. Given that Motorola typically has offered two years of support, several smartphones launched in 2023 won't be eligible for Android 16. Some flagship devices that won't get updated are the Edge 40, Edge 40 Neo, Edge+ 2023, and Edge 2023, all of which received Android 15 but are being dropped from the next update.

Multiple recent Moto G devices that received Android 15, namely the G84, G64, G54, G45, G35, and G34 5G, are being dropped.

Here's a list of the devices that are being dropped:

Edge Series

Edge+ 2023

Edge 2023

Edge 40

Edge 40 Neo

Razr Series

Razr+ 2023 ($1000+ flagship foldable)

Razr 2024

Moto G Series

Moto G84

Moto G64

Moto G54

Moto G45

Moto G35

Moto G34 5G

Business/Specialty

ThinkPhone 2023

The Android 16 update cycle reveals Motorola's most aggressive device cutoff strategy in recent years. Several recent launches are being cut off the software support cycle, which makes the company's software commitment portfolio look rather lopsided. The most surprising exclusions are Razr 2024 and ThinkPhone 2023, which barely got two years of support despite being premium devices.

