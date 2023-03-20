All Oppo smartphones confirmed to get the Android 14 update

Oppo is one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in the world, and the company recently announced that several of its devices released over the last few years would receive the Android 14 update later in 2022. The list includes devices ranging from affordable options to high-end flagship models.

Based on previous patterns, the update is not expected to arrive on eligible devices until late 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. Oppo takes its time tailoring its ColorOS software to meet the needs and preferences of its customers worldwide.

In this article, we will list all the devices that are slated to get the next version of Google's operating system.

Android 14 is headed to multiple Oppo smartphones later this year

Android 14 won't be a major update to the existing version of the smartphone operating system since Google is mostly prepping some minor adjustments and security features to improve the overall user experience.

Oppo hasn't officially announced the list of devices that will get the Android 14 update later this year. However, the company has confirmed the duration for which its devices will receive Android updates.

Oppo generally offers Android version updates for three years on its high-end Reno and Find devices and for two years on its budget phones. Thus, observing past trends, we have prepared a list of twenty smartphones launched by the company in recent years that are likely to receive the update.

The smartphones listed below should hopefully be updated to Android 14 once the software version officially launches in the third quarter of this year.

Oppo Reno8 T

Oppo Reno8 T 5G

OPPO Find X5 Pro

OPPO Find X5

OPPO Find N2

OPPO Find N2 Flip

OPPO Reno 9 Pro+

OPPO Reno 9 Pro

OPPO Reno 9

OPPO Reno 8 Pro

OPPO Reno 8

OPPO Reno 7 Pro

OPPO Reno 7

OPPO Reno 6 Pro

OPPO Reno 6

OPPO K10 Series

OPPO F21 Series

OPPO F19 Series

OPPO A96

OPPO A58 5G

It is worth noting that the above list of devices might change over time. The company could add a few older devices to extend their lifespan or remove some of the smartphones listed above, according to its revised software update policy for 2023. The list is based on pure speculation, so readers should take it with a grain of salt.

The list above also doesn't include any smartphones the company plans to introduce in 2023. The list includes the Find X6 series and other budget devices that could be introduced in the summer. These devices will come with Android 13 out of the box and will probably be updated to Android 14 as soon as the OS version launches.

Overall, Android 14 is gearing up to be an interesting but subtle update with new system icons, minor tweaks to animations, and new security features.

