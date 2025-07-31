All Samsung phones confirmed to get Android 16 update (One UI 8)

Like every year, Samsung has outlined its schedule for its Galaxy devices to get Android 16, the latest version of the software, which is currently in its beta testing stage. The Korean smartphone maker puts its own twist on the Google-made software, called One UI. With the next update, it will enter the eighth iteration.

With this year's update schedule, several devices are being dropped. Let's go through the list of devices that will and won't be getting updated in Fall 2025.

Dozens of Samsung Galaxy phones are set to get Android 16 (One UI 8)

Samsung offers some of the most comprehensive Android update schedules

Several Samsung smartphones are set to receive Android 16, according to this year's update schedule. The software version was released on June 10, 2025, by Google, with Samsung launching the OneUI beta program on May 28, 2025. Currently, only the flagship S25 can test it. Moreover, the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE are the first devices to ship with Android 16 and One UI 8 pre-installed.

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE (Note: The regular S21 series won't get Android 16 due to Samsung's update policy)

Galaxy Z Foldable Series

Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Flip7 FE (Already available with Android 16)

Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy A Series (Mid-range)

Galaxy A56, A55, A54, A53

Galaxy A36, A35, A34, A33

Galaxy A26, A25

Galaxy A16 (4G/5G), A15 (4G/5G)

Galaxy A06 (4G/5G)

Galaxy M Series

Galaxy M56, M55, M53

Galaxy M36, M35, M34 (5G)

Galaxy M16, M15, M06

Galaxy F Series

Galaxy F56, F55

Galaxy F16, F15

Galaxy F06 (5G)

Galaxy XCover Series (Rugged)

Galaxy XCover 7, XCover 7 Pro

Galaxy Tab Series (Tablets)

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, Tab S10 Plus

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, Tab S9, Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8+, Tab S8

Now, here's a look at the devices that will stay on Android 15:

Galaxy S Series - Dropped Devices

Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra - The S21 series and S21 FE are eligible for four OS upgrades. The S21 FE launched with Android 12, while the S21 series launched with Android 11. Since the S21 series launched with Android 11, they've already received Android 12, 13, 14, and 15, completing their 4-update cycle.

- The S21 series and S21 FE are eligible for four OS upgrades. The S21 FE launched with Android 12, while the S21 series launched with Android 11. Since the S21 series launched with Android 11, they've already received Android 12, 13, 14, and 15, completing their 4-update cycle. Galaxy S20 series and older - All previous S-series models

Galaxy Note Series - Dropped Devices

All Galaxy Note devices - Including Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, and all older Note models

Galaxy Z Foldable Series - Dropped Devices

Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 - These launched with Android 11 and have reached their update limit

- These launched with Android 11 and have reached their update limit Galaxy Z Fold2, Z Flip, and original Galaxy Fold - All older foldable models

Galaxy A Series - Dropped Devices

Galaxy A52s, A52, A51, and older A-series models

and older A-series models Galaxy A73

Galaxy A23, A13, A12, and older budget models

Galaxy M and F Series - Dropped Devices

Galaxy M52, M51, M32, and older M-series models

and older M-series models Galaxy F52, F41, F13, and older F-series models

Galaxy Tab Series - Dropped Devices

Galaxy Tab S7 series - Tab S7, Tab S7+, Tab S7 FE

- Tab S7, Tab S7+, Tab S7 FE Galaxy Tab S6 series and older - All previous Tab S models

- All previous Tab S models Galaxy Tab A8, A7, and older budget tablets

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the only set of devices currently beta-testing One UI 8. Between July and August 2025, these phones will get access to Android 16. Following the S25 will be the Galaxy S24, S23, and the foldable devices, which should be updated between September and October 2025. Once the Pixel 10 series launches with the first devices to ship with the new Android version out of the box, other mid-range Galaxy A-series phones and tablets will be updated.

