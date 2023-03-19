All Vivo smartphones confirmed to get the Android 14 update

Vivo is one of the largest smartphone brands in the market as it makes both high-end and ultra-affordable devices. All of its devices are expected to get the Android 14 update later this year or in early 2024.

The Chinese smartphone giant has recently spread to all major markets including Europe, UK, USA, and India. The devices pack stylish designs and unique Funtouch software.

Over the years, Vivo's OS has become more streamlined. According to many, it offers the most customization options without relying on third-party applications.

In this article, we will go over all the devices from the company that will get the Android 14 update later this year.

Several Vivo smartphones are slated to get the Android 14 update starting in late 2023

Vivo offers operating system updates for three years on high-end X-series devices. Budget and entry-level smartphones can get them for up to two years, which is typical of most Android manufacturers. We have seen companies like Motorola and Samsung adopt a similar strategy as well.

Thus, going by the trends, we expect the following devices to get updated to Android 14 once the next version of Google's smartphone OS launches later this year:

Vivo iQOO Z7i

Vivo V27 Pro

Vivo V27

Vivo V27e

Vivo iQOO Neo 7

Vivo Y56

Vivo Y100

Vivo X90 Series

Vivoivo S16 Pro

Vivo S16

Vivo S16e

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80

Vivo iQOO Neo7 Racing

Vivo iQOO Neo7 Speed

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo T1x

Vivo T1 Lite 5G

Vivo Y35

Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y75

Vivo Y75 5G

It is worth noting that Vivo hasn't confirmed the list of devices that will get the update yet. Thus, the above list might change with time. The company might add some older devices or remove some depending on whether it can run the next iteration of the software.

Typically, all smartphones that can run Android 13 should be able to the next version as well. This is because the operating system won't get any more hardware intensive. The upcoming update is more of a subtle improvement that will focus on system stability and minor tweaks to the hardware.

Android 14 is currently in its second developer preview and is expected to enter an open beta stage later in April. Google will likely announce more features on May 10 at the I/O event, and it will hit platform stability in June. The next version of the OS is expected to arrive on Pixel devices starting in August 2023.

Third-party manufacturers will start rolling out the update in the coming months. For Vivo, December 2023 to early 2024 is an acceptable time window for receiving Android 14.

