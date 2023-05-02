Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Dates, top deals, and more

The Amazon Great Summer Sale, starting on May 4, 2023, has captured the attention of shoppers all over the country. The event already has its own section on Amazon's website, and we can expect some pretty attractive deals this year. The category of electronics and gadgets will likely have the best offers and the highest discounts.

Most people believe summer sales only offer discounts on cooling appliances such as coolers, air conditioners, and refrigerators. However, Amazon's Great Summer Sale is advertising a variety of deals in multiple categories, including electronics, mobile phones, fashion, Amazon exclusives, home-and- kitchen, and much more.

In this article, we'll be looking at some of the gadgets and electronics that will likely go on sale during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 for the Indian market.

Best deals and offers during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023

This Amazon Sale will allow you to discover 60+ new launches in a variety of product categories, such as smartphones, Alexa devices, laptops, kitchen appliances, and so on. Here is everything that is coming in the Amazon summer sale:

Bank offers

The Indian e-commerce platform is offering a variety of deals depending on the credit or debit card you use during the Great Summer Sale. Customers can also get an extra 10% off transactions made with their ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank debit or credit cards, as well as additional discounts on EMI transactions.

Offers on gadgets and electronics

Amazon has released some banners to build hype for the Great Summer Sale, and the platform has teased discounts across a variety of categories. In the category of mobile phones and accessories, we can expect discounts of up to 40%, including on new releases such as the iQOO Z7 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. With no-cost EMIs beginning at ₹1,555 per month and budget smartphones listed for ₹5,899, the sale seems to be targeting a wide demographic.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 are also going to get huge price cuts during the sale, and we can expect discounts of up to 75% on electronics such as laptops and smartwatches. Amazon has mentioned contests and lucky draws for prizes worth a total of ₹1 lakh.

Offers on home appliances

Top offers on home appliances (Image via Amazon India)

Appliances essential for summer, such as air conditioners, coolers, and refrigerators, will be discounted by up to 60%, with customers able to exchange their old TVs for new ones at a discount of up to ₹5,000.

Home and kitchen appliances will be discounted by up to 70%, including home decor, kitchen appliances, furniture, mattresses, and other items.

Offers on fashion, clothing, and others

Fashion deals in the sale (Image via Amazon India)

Clothing and other fashion accessories are expected to be discounted by 50% to 80%, while small business products, books, toys, and grooming items will be discounted by up to 70% during the sale.

Amazon's own popular products, such as Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, and Alexa, will be discounted by up to 40%, and other miscellaneous Amazon merchandise will be discounted by up to 70%.

With all the amazing offers and deals on Amazon during the Great Summer Sale 2023, shoppers should begin preparing for the biggest summer sale by wishlisting their favorite products.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

