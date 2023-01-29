Amazon Kindle vs Rakuten Kobo: Which e-reader to choose in 2023?

Amazon Kindle and Rakuten Kobo are the most popular e-readers currently available in the market. As there are limited e-reader brands in the market, choosing the best one can be challenging.

E-readers are the ideal companion for avid readers thanks to their easy-to-use features and a massive library. Although there’s not much difference between the two devices, both brands bring something different to the table.

Let's explore both options to find out which one is a better choice.

Amazon Kindle vs Rakuten Kobo comparison, options, features, and more

Design and display

Both e-readers are similar in terms of screen technology, with the E Ink Carta 1200 display. This makes the text appear sharper, with decent contrast when compared to the E Ink Carta HD tech used in the older models. Most models from both brands have a screen covered in plastic, giving them a premium look.

The two brands offer an adjustable illuminated display with a customizable hue (temperature) of light, making it easier to read in the dark. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the only e-reader with an ambient light sensor that can auto-adjust its brightness.

Software and other features

The major difference between the two brands is in their software. There's a wide range of customization options, such as more tabs, screensavers, and font sizes on the Rakuten Kobo. Moreover, it's worth noting that the Amazon Kindle is only limited to the Amazon store for purchasing e-books, whereas Kobo offers more widely accessible options.

A drawback with Amazon Kindles is that they only support AZW e-book files. While you can convert the files to other formats, it's a time-consuming task. On the other hand, Rakuten Kobo supports a wide range of file formats, including EPUB, MOBI, PDF, CBZ, and several others.

Note-taking

E-readers from Amazon Kindle and Rakuten Kobo allow readers to highlight text passages and add notes by dragging a finger across the text. While Kindle offers a fully searchable online notebook accessible through the Kindle app, Kobo's note-taking features are more basic and lack this feature.

However, Kobo Elipsa, Kobo Forma, and Kobo Sage have 'digitizer' screens that allow for handwriting and drawings when using the Kobo Stylus. In comparison, Amazon's only note-taking device is the Kindle Scribe, which is limited in its capabilities compared to Kobo.

Users can scribble in the margins of e-books on a Rakuten Kobo but not on the Kindle Scribe, create virtual notebooks on both brands, convert handwritten notes to digital text and even sketch on the Kobos. But there is no way to attach a scribbled note to the highlighted text on the Kindle.

Final verdict

If you want to customize the parameters of your text, such as bringing in e-books and documents in different formats and creating custom collections, then the Rakuten Kobo e-reader may be the best choice. Additionally, Kobo e-readers offer more options in their library, especially for those outside the United States.

However, if you prefer simplicity and mainly purchase books from Amazon, a Kindle may be the most convenient option for you. This is particularly true if you live in the US, where library support for Amazon Kindles is more extensive.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion and contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes