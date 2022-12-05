5 best e-readers to get before 2022 ends

Reading books is one of the most popular hobbies, but enthusiasts often run into problems with storing their big collections. E-Readers are designed specifically to solve such issues.

Although it's hard to beat the feel of a real book, e-readers have seen massive improvements in a short amount of time and have become popular among avid readers, especially those who travel a lot.

Most e-readers have low blue light emissions and use e-ink technology, so those concerned about staring at a screen for long hours won't have to worry about straining their eyes. The lights are directed inwards into the screen from either side as opposed to LCD or AMOLED screens that are usually backlit.

E-ink also makes the display feel closer to the experience of reading on real paper. The low glare and high contrast text allow for extended reading sessions, though it is advised to still take a break every now and then. Here are five of the top e-readers of 2022.

Amazon Kindle and 4 other highly recommended e-readers this year

1) Amazon Kindle 2022

Size: 6"

Storage: 16GB

Weight: 158g

The Amazon Kindle 2022 is out with its 11th gen. It has a handy 6-inch display that is suitable for one-handed use. The screen has a resolution of 300 ppi. The 16GB of storage is ample space for a huge book collection.

Amazon also offers free cloud storage for all Amazon content, which takes care of storage needs. The battery is advertised to last up to six weeks under light stress and charges up fully within two hours.

This e-reader is built using recycled materials, making it an eco-friendly option.

2) Kindle Paperwhite 2021 (8GB)

Size: 6.8"

Storage: 8GB

Weight: 205g

Another member of the Kindle family, the Paperwhite is slightly larger than the Kindle 2022. It has 8GB of storage, and there's also a 16GB variant that can store even more books.

There's an adjustable warm light that changes according to ambient lighting conditions. The no-lock screen-ads version is free of advertisements or apps that cause distractions.

You can use the dictionary feature to instantly know the meaning of any word you're reading. Any side notes or doodles can be penned in, and you can search for particular words or phrases in a book.

3) Kindle Oasis 2019 (32 GB)

Size: 7"

Storage: 8GB/32GB

Weight: 188g

With an aluminum body and wedged back, the Oasis 2019 is a lightweight and ergonomic e-reader for comfortable reading sessions.

The device's 7-inch screen has a resolution of 300 ppi. It also uses e-ink technology and has a variable backlight. This means that there will be zero screen glare in low light conditions, and the display won't get washed out in the sun either. The front light has adaptive brightness that makes automatic adjustments depending on the amount of light in the room. The device also has physical page-turn buttons and an auto-rotate feature.

The Oasis is IPX8 resistant and has been tested to withstand water hazards up to certain levels. You can take this e-reader out to beaches and pools for a relaxing read, making it a perfect e-reader for those that travel frequently.

4) Kobo Sage

Size: 8"

Storage: 32GB

Weight: 240g

Even though Kobo's online store is no match for the Kindle Store, the Kobo Sage has many redeeming qualities.

Like the Oasis, the Sage has physical page-turn buttons next to an 8-inch screen that allows for easy one-handed operation. The device's blue light reduction and e-ink technology ensure minimal strain on the eyes.

The Sage comes with a massive 32GB of storage for all your e-books and audiobooks. You may wish to take notes or scribble down quick thoughts with Kobo's stylus, and this will get turned into clean text with dictionary and grammar support.

Although there are many options available at a similar price range, the Kobo Sage is still one of the better choices.

5) Kobo Elipsa

Size: 10.3"

Storage: 32GB

Weight: 383g

The Kobo Elipsa, with its 10.3-inch screen, is closer to being a tablet than an e-reader. The device has a resolution of about 227 ppi.

The giant e-reader comes with a stylus, which is quite handy to have if you are in the habit of taking notes and marking up reading material. You can import and export pdf files to and from the Elipsa and make edits as well.

The Kobo Elipsa does have a few downsides, like the availability of online content in the Kobo store and the absence of physical page-turn buttons. It also doesn't have a waterproof rating, which may limit the places you can take it. Despite this, the Kobo Elipsa is one of the top e-readers in the market and a great option for taking notes and editing text files.

Poll : 0 votes