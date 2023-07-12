Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on Intel and AMD CPUs

Multiple Intel and AMD chips have been massively discounted in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. The list includes current-gen Intel 13th-gen Raptor Lake, Ryzen 7000 series, and the last-gen Alder Lake and Ryzen 5000 series offerings. The discounts make the sale the best time to snag a new chip for their rig. However, some of the deals are not worth buying. Some examples include the Core i5 12600KF chip, which is being sold for more than the 12600K. To help gamers snag the best deals on the retail store.

Read on to find out the best prices on processors in the market today. We have included everything from budget chips to some of the best CPUs money can buy.

CPUs are being sold at throwaway prices this Prime Day

1) AMD Ryzen 5 5600X ($133)

Launch MSRP: $309

$309 Sale price: $133

The Ryzen 5 5600X is among the best budget processors in the market today, especially after the launch of the Ryzen 5 7600 and 7600X. The chip isn't the fastest in the bunch, but the pricing advantage is handy.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 3.7 GHz Boost clock 4.6 GHz TDP 65W

Amazon offers the CPU for just $133 in the ongoing Prime Day sale, which is less than half of the $309 launch MSRP. Thus, those considering a Core i3 or a Ryzen 3 chip should consider this high-performance processor.

2) Intel Core i5 12600K ($179)

Launch MSRP: $209

$209 Sale price: $179

The Intel Core i5 12600K is faster than the 5600X listed above. This chip also has been massively discounted in the ongoing Prime Day sale. Gamers can buy it for just $179 this Prime Day, making it a better choice over any $200 offering.

Intel Core i5 12600K Core count 10 (6P+4E) Thread count 16 Base clock 2.8 GHz (E core), 3.7 GHz (P core) Boost clock 3.6 GHz (E core), 4.9 GHz (P core) TDP 125W

The 12600K packs 10 cores and isn't power efficient for the most part. Gamers must pair it with an entry-level Z690 motherboard to use it to its full potential.

3) AMD Ryzen 9 5900X ($274)

Launch MSRP: $569.99

$569.99 Sale price: $274

The AMD Ryzen 9 5900X isn't the latest chip in the market. However, it packs enough horsepower for gaming and multi-core workloads like video editing, content creation, and more. With 12 cores and 24 threads, the processor continues to be a great option for professionals who want their workstations to double up as a gaming rig.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Core count 12 Thread count 24 Base clock 3.7 GHz Boost clock 4.8 GHz TDP 105W

Amazon is offering the processor for just $274 as part of the Prime Day deals, making it cheaper than some mid-range Core i5 and Ryzen 5 processors. Those looking for a processor with high multi-core performance should not miss this deal.

4) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X ($356)

Launch MSRP: $549.99

$549.99 Sale price: $356

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is the next-gen counterpart of the 5900X listed above. In our review of the same, we found the processor to be a solid option for high-end gaming and professional workloads. It is the cheapest Ryzen 9 offering in the current Zen 4 lineup, which makes it the bare minimum for enthusiastic rigs.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Core count 12 Thread count 24 Base clock 4.7 GHz Boost clock 5.6 GHz TDP 170W

The Ryzen 9 7900X is offered for just $356 on the ongoing Amazon Prime Day. Thus, gamers can get top-notch performance at the price of a mid-range CPU.

5) Intel Core i9 12900KS ($369)

Launch MSRP: $409.99

$409.99 Sale price: $369

The Core i9 12900KS is the flagship offering from the last-gen Alder Lake lineup. The processor is one of the most extreme chips ever released and continues to be a solid offering for gaming. However, it is extremely power-hungry and will require some of the best motherboards to deliver optimum performance.

Intel Core i9 12900KS Core count 16 (8P+8E) Thread count 24 Base clock 2.5 GHz (E core), 3.4 GHz (P core) Boost clock 4.0 GHz (E core), 5.5 GHz (P core) TDP 150W

The 12900KS is being sold for just $369 this Prime Day. This makes it one of the best deals to opt for if you want a high-end processor.

