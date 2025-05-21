AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT specs, price, launch date, and more

The AMD Radeon RX 9000 GPU lineup grows with the RX 9060 XT 8 GB and 16 GB cards. These come in the latest wave of launches at Computex 2025. Introduced alongside the Zen5 mobile CPUs and the next generation of AI PCs powered by AMD hardware, the brand-new GPU targets competitive 1080p and 1440p gaming for under $349. It takes on the RTX 5060 Ti, delivering similar to slightly better results across the board, as presented in the first-party results.

The GPUs will hit shelves early in June 2025, with reviews set to come toward the end of May. For now, let's analyze the on-paper specs and performance benchmarks showcased at Computex.

What are the specs of the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT?

The AMD RX 9060 XT packs impressive specs for its price (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT will be introduced in 8 and 16 GB variants, just like the RTX 5060 Ti. Both GPUs are powered by the Navi 44 XT graphics chip with similar hardware, other than the memory buffer.

You get 32 Compute Units (CUs), 2,048 Shading Units, 128 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), and 32 Ray Tracing (RT) units. These numbers are similar to the last generation, hinting that performance gains will be delivered by gen-on-gen improvements in rendering performance.

Like the RX 9070-series GPUs, the 9060 XT has high operating clock speeds as well. The GPUs can boost up to 3,230 MHz, which is fairly high for the 5060 Ti it competes against.

The graphics card also shares a similar power budget as the 5060 Ti: 180W. You can comfortably pair it with an entry-level 550W power supply.

Specification RX 9060 XT 8 GB RX 9060 XT 16 GB Graphics Processor Navi 44 XT Navi 44 XT Architecture RDNA 4 RDNA 4 Manufacturing Process 4 nm 4 nm Compute Units 32 32 Shading Units 2,048 2,048 Texture Mapping Units 128 128 Render Output Units 64 64 Ray Tracing Cores 32 32 Base Clock 2,220 MHz 2,220 MHz Game Clock 2,620 MHz 2,620 MHz Boost Clock 3,230 MHz 3,230 MHz Memory Size 8 GB 16 GB Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Speed 20.1 Gbps 20.1 Gbps Memory Interface 128-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 322.3 GB/s 322.3 GB/s L2 Cache 4 MB 4 MB Infinity Cache (L3) 32 MB 32 MB FP32 Performance 26.46 TFLOPS 26.46 TFLOPS Total Graphics Power 180 W 180 W Recommended PSU 450 W 450 W PCIe Interface PCIe 5.0 x8 PCIe 5.0 x8

In terms of video memory powering the two cards, you get GDDR6 based on a 128-bit bus. Both GPUs utilize a PCIe 5.0 x8 interface. All of this leads to a 322 GB/s bandwidth.

The cards are theoretically capable of 26.46 TFLOPS of performance, which ties it with the RTX 4070. The 16 GB variant is about 12% faster than the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB card while being $30 cheaper. AMD claims the RX 9060 XT 16 GB is the fastest sub-$350 GPU in the market.

What performance can you expect from the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT?

The 9060 XT beats the 5060 Ti while being cheaper (Image via AMD)

AMD has released some first-party benchmarks of the RX 9060 XT 16 GB. It was showcased to be 6% slower than the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB on average across 40 video games. A graph shown at Computex, however, shows gains in gaming performance are all over the board, with ray tracing performance in Cyberpunk 2077 being 14% slower than the Nvidia card, while Dragon Age: The Veilguard clocking a win for the AMD card by 62%.

In terms of raw rasterization capabilities, gains for the AMD GPU are uniform. The RX 9060 XT performs about as well or better than the RTX 5060 Ti.

No performance figures were claimed for the cheaper 8 GB GPU, however. We'll have to wait for official reviews to infer the real-world performance delta.

What is the launch price of the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT?

AMD is keeping prices extremely competitive for the 9060 XT. The 8 GB card comes with a launch MSRP of $300 while the 16 GB card is priced at $349.

These are the launch prices and, given current market conditions, we can't say what the actual retail price will look like. Both the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT have sold for much more than the advertised MSRP. Hence, it's better to wait till the GPUs launch.

Overall, the 9060 XT is the first GPU to bring 16 GB of VRAM for under MSRP (at least, on paper). This makes it $80 cheaper than the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti while promising slightly better performance. The GPU looks promising as it gives the competition a run for its money in both price and gaming FPS.

