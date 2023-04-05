AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D set to launch soon: Pricing, where to buy, and more

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is set to hit shelves this Thursday. The chip is the weakest 3D V-cache offering in the Zen 4 lineup. It packs eight cores and sixteen threads and is the only processor without the dual-CCD design of its older siblings.

AMD has been rather slow in launching its entire processor lineup this generation. While the Raptor Lake series already packs over thirty chips ranging from budget to high-end and low-power offerings, Team Red has just ten CPUs in retail stores.

The company has consistently lost market share to Intel over the last couple of years. Thus, the launch of chips like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is important for the company to remain competitive.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D might be the game changer for AMD's Zen 4 lineup

The 3D V-cache formula offers solid gaming performance gains. The technology works like a charm on the higher-end Ryzen 7 7900X3D and the 7950X3D.

It is believed the 7800X3D won't be far behind its higher-end counterparts because all processors have a single eight-core CCD with a 3D V-cache. However, the much lower $449 price tag might benefit AMD.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs 7800X3D: How does the newer offering stand out?

The new chip will replace the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the chip that pioneered 3D V-cache technology in gaming systems.

The last-gen offering has been discounted on major retail sites like Newegg and Amazon, keeping it a lucrative choice for gamers on a budget.

Ryzen 7 5800X3D Ryzen 7 7800X3D Architecture Zen 3 Zen 4 Core count 8 8 Thread count 16 16 Maximum boost clock 4.5 GHz 5.6 GHz L3 cache 96 MB 104 MB TDP 105 W 120 W

Pricing of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Initial sales of the Ryzen 7000 lineup were pretty poor. The American fabless semiconductor giant has since retaliated with revised pricing to keep Zen 4 competitive. We expect the company to follow a similar trend with its new chip.

Recently, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D was listed for CA$ 659.99 on Best Buy Canada. According to the current dollar conversion rate, the chip is a rather costly offering and should cost gamers around $490.

However, this listed price is about $40 more than AMD's advertised $449 MSRP for the American retail market.

Where to buy the Ryzen 7 7800X3D?

The upcoming Ryzen 7 chip will be available at most leading retailers. The list includes Micro Center, Target, Best Buy, Amazon, Newegg, B&H, Walmart, and others.

Exact availability, especially in-store stock, may vary from region to region. Thus, it is advised to contact the specific retailer for final confirmation.

Earlier, we deduced that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the most practical 3D V-cache-enabled chip in this generation. Once the chip hits the market, we expect it to become a favorite for gamers building a high-performance gaming rig.

April 2023 is turning out to be a solid month for high-end PC gamers. While Nvidia is lining up its RTX 4070 GPU for a public launch, AMD's new chip looks to take the mid-range performance crown from the Intel Core i7 13700K.

Gamers can pair this CPU with this graphics card to enjoy solid performance in all modern video games.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes