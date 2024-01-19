AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 7700X: Which is best in 2024?

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the Ryzen 7 7700X are high-end eight-core chips launched to target premium gaming and multitasking setups. Both processors were launched as part of the Ryzen 7000 series, with the only difference in the 3D-branded chip being the V-caching stacking tech. This doesn't translate to massive improvements in benchmark software, but the chip impresses in video games.

Because of these subtle differences, choosing between the two processors can be difficult. They share too much in common. To help you decide, we will compare them, including their specs, performance, and value proposition.

Both AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are capable CPUs for gaming

A Ryzen 7000 processor (Image via Walmart)

Gamers don't need some of the most powerful CPUs on the market. The graphic card limits most titles. Hence, a well-balanced chip that can utilize the GPU to its maximum is necessary.

Both the Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 7 7800X3D are capable and premium chips with subtle differences. Let's delve into the differences between the two Ryzen 7 processors and determine which does better.

Specs comparison

For the most part, the specs of the Ryzen 7 7700X and the 7800X3D are quite similar. They are based on the same architecture and share eight cores with sixteen threads.

However, the most significant difference between these chips is their cache size. While the 7700X bundles a 32 MB L2 and L3 cache, the 3D variant bumps that to a whopping 104 MB. This is possible because of the 3D V-caching technology that stacks cache layers on top of each other.

This technology also has some problems. Chips can't clock as high as a traditional variant. Hence, the 7800X3D can only boost up to 5.0 GHz instead of the 5.4 GHz speeds of the 7700X. Historically, the 3D V-cache tech had more problems with the debut Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. Some of those issues have been solved with the newer offerings.

A detailed look at the specs of the two chips is as follows:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Processor family Ryzen 7000 Ryzen 7000 Lithography Zen 4 (5 nm) Zen 4 (5 nm) Core count 8 8 Thread count 16 16 Total cache (L2+L3) 32 MB 104 MB Max. turbo frequency 5.4 GHz up to 5.0 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 105W 105W

Performance comparison

The AM5 socket that new Ryzen 7000 processors use (Image via Walmart)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and 7800X3D are pretty close to each other, given the similarities they share in the on-paper specs. However, given the 3D V-cached chip works completely differently and most synthetic benchmark software isn't fine-tuned for it yet, there is some variance in results.

Below is a performance comparison of the two chips in some popular single and multi-core workloads:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Cinebench R23 single-core 2,023 1,775 Cinebench R23 multi-core 20,163 18,056 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,981 2,775 Geekbench 5 multi-core 15,930 15,655

As evident, the 7700X pulls ahead of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in both tests. The higher multi-core score makes the chip a better fit for workloads that rely on this metric, like 3D rendering, video editing, and heavy multitasking.

In gaming, however, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D gallops ahead because of its much higher cache size, as we noted in our review. This makes it the better choice for those who primarily play the latest titles. The chip also has superb multi-core metrics, so you won't be particularly disappointed in any workload.

The Ryzen 7 7700X sells for $349, while the Ryzen 7 7800X3D costs $50 more at $399. For those building a workstation, the cheaper processor is a better option. However, for gamers, the 3D variant will be the best bet.