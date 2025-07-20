AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 9800X3D: Which is better for gaming?

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are some of the hottest choices among gamers these days. These eight-core processors are designed specifically for gaming rigs and bundle enough performance in an affordable $400 package to appeal to a wide section of the masses. Moreover, the extra cores on the chips make them decent for workstations as well, placing them in an interesting market segment.
However, which is the better choice in mid-2025? Let's dissect the chips' specs and gaming performance to answer that.
Both AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are powerful gaming chips
The DNA of the 7800X3D and the 9800X3D is the same: eight cores and 16 cores with a boost of 3D V-cache. However, given they're based on different architectures, the chips share differences. Here's a look at their specs sheets.
Specs comparison
For starters, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a Zen 4 chip while the 9800X3D is based on Zen 5. The newer tech is based on a smaller process node and packaging improvements that help it deliver 10% better single-core performance.
However, the 3D V-cache tech hasn't improved much other than a re-arranged stack to fit the new Zen 5 architecture. It improves latency, which, in turn, helps gaming framerates. You get the same 96 MB of L2+L3 cache on both processors.
Other than this, the newer chip clocks 200 MHz faster. Here's the specs sheets of the two chips, side-by-side:
The last-gen 7800X3D will be cheaper but not brand new. The processor frequently dips below $350. As of writing, Amazon has it listed for $341. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will cost you ~$475, with many fewer deals than the Zen 4 alternative.
Performance comparison
Gaming performance is the main metric for users choosing between the 7800X3D and the 9800X3D. The chips are designed for high-end builds and hold their ground quite well when paired with high-end GPUs such as the RTX 4090 and 5080.
Here are the framerate numbers logged with an RTX 5090. We sourced the data from the YouTube channel Testing Games.
The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is about 15.7% faster than the last-gen alternative, which is pretty commendable for gen-on-gen performance gains. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Oblivion Remastered, being heavily GPU-bound titles, show the largest gains with the CPU upgrade. However, more CPU-heavy titles such as Forza Horizon 5 perform identically on both chips.
For the bottom line, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the better buy. The processor is worth the $100 premium, given it unlocks 15.7% extra performance in the latest video games at high resolutions. However, if you're operating on a budget and are working with 70-class GPUs, the 7800X3D can be a solid alternative to the Core i7-14700K given its discounted price.