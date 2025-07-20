AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 7 9800X3D: Which is better for gaming?

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are some of the hottest choices among gamers these days. These eight-core processors are designed specifically for gaming rigs and bundle enough performance in an affordable $400 package to appeal to a wide section of the masses. Moreover, the extra cores on the chips make them decent for workstations as well, placing them in an interesting market segment.

Ad

However, which is the better choice in mid-2025? Let's dissect the chips' specs and gaming performance to answer that.

Both AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are powerful gaming chips

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a high-end chip designed for gamers (Image via AMD)

The DNA of the 7800X3D and the 9800X3D is the same: eight cores and 16 cores with a boost of 3D V-cache. However, given they're based on different architectures, the chips share differences. Here's a look at their specs sheets.

Ad

Trending

Specs comparison

For starters, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a Zen 4 chip while the 9800X3D is based on Zen 5. The newer tech is based on a smaller process node and packaging improvements that help it deliver 10% better single-core performance.

However, the 3D V-cache tech hasn't improved much other than a re-arranged stack to fit the new Zen 5 architecture. It improves latency, which, in turn, helps gaming framerates. You get the same 96 MB of L2+L3 cache on both processors.

Ad

Other than this, the newer chip clocks 200 MHz faster. Here's the specs sheets of the two chips, side-by-side:

Specification Ryzen 7 7800X3D Ryzen 7 9800X3D Architecture (Core) Zen 4 + 2nd‑gen 3D V‑Cache (96 MB L3), 5nm Zen 5 + 2nd‑gen 3D V‑Cache (96 MB L3) on re‑arranged stack, 4nm Cores / Threads 8 / 16 8 / 16 Base / Boost Clocks 4.2 GHz / up to 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz / up to 5.2 GHz Cache 64 KB L1, 8 MB L2, 96 MB L3 3D 64 KB L1, 8 MB L2, 96 MB L3 3D TDP 120 W TDP, ~162 W PPT 120 W PCIe Support PCIe 5.0 PCIe 5.0 Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics 400 MHz base, 2.2 GHz boost Integrated Radeon (details per AMD) Socket / Memory AM5, DDR5‑5200 AM5, DDR5‑5600 US Street Price (est.) ~$341 (Amazon) – $369 (Newegg) ~$472–479 (Newegg/Amazon)

Ad

The last-gen 7800X3D will be cheaper but not brand new. The processor frequently dips below $350. As of writing, Amazon has it listed for $341. Meanwhile, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D will cost you ~$475, with many fewer deals than the Zen 4 alternative.

Performance comparison

The 9800X3D brings improved performance and single-core performance for better framerates (Image via Micro Center)

Gaming performance is the main metric for users choosing between the 7800X3D and the 9800X3D. The chips are designed for high-end builds and hold their ground quite well when paired with high-end GPUs such as the RTX 4090 and 5080.

Ad

Here are the framerate numbers logged with an RTX 5090. We sourced the data from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Cyberpunk 2077 121 FPS 141 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 107 FPS 128 FPS Counter-Strike 2

661 FPS 716 FPS PUBG 386 FPS 432 FPS Oblivion Remastered 101 FPS 125 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 59 FPS 68 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 100 FPS 127 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 215 FPS 236 FPS Forza Horizon 5 304 FPS 302 FPS The Last of Us Part II 189 FPS 207 FPS

Ad

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is about 15.7% faster than the last-gen alternative, which is pretty commendable for gen-on-gen performance gains. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and Oblivion Remastered, being heavily GPU-bound titles, show the largest gains with the CPU upgrade. However, more CPU-heavy titles such as Forza Horizon 5 perform identically on both chips.

For the bottom line, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the better buy. The processor is worth the $100 premium, given it unlocks 15.7% extra performance in the latest video games at high resolutions. However, if you're operating on a budget and are working with 70-class GPUs, the 7800X3D can be a solid alternative to the Core i7-14700K given its discounted price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More