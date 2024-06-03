AMD Ryzen 7 9700X specs, expected performance, prices, and more

The AMD Ryzen 7 9700X is launching as part of the first wave of Zen 5-based CPUs from Team Red. It is quite similar to the last-gen 7700X in terms of what it offers, but the underlying silicon has received a generation overhaul. The chip is now capable of higher single-core performance metrics, making it even better for gaming.

Recently, the full Ryzen 9000 lineup was leaked and all of the rumors materialized with the processors unveiled at Computex 2024. They are expected to be made available in July.

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X specs

Detailed specs list of the Ryzen 9000 series CPUs (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 7 9700X is an eight-core and sixteen-threaded CPU, similar to the last few generations. The base clock has gone down this generation, and the chip is rated at 3.8 GHz compared to the 7700X's 4.5 GHz. However, the maximum boost clock is going up to 5.5 GHz.

The rated thermal power design (TDP) is the biggest change. While the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a 105W chip, making it quite difficult to tame, the new Ryzen 7 9700X is a much more modest 65W CPU, like its 5000 series sibling.

A detailed specs comparison with the last generation is as follows:

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X AMD Ryzen 9 7700X Architecture Zen 5 Zen 4 # cores

8 8 # threads

16 16 Base clock

3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz Boost clock

5.5 GHz 5.4 GHz Total cache (L2+L3) 40 MB 40 MB PCIe generation Gen 5 Gen 5 TDP 65W 105W

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X expected performance

AMD Zen 5 CPU cores bring 16% improvement in IPC (Image via AMD)

At AMD's Computex event, the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X took center stage, with almost no word on the exact performance gains of the cheaper SKUs. However, details on the Zen 5 CPU core were unveiled, which gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect.

With the latest generation, graphics bandwidth and AI performance have doubled, per AMD. Single-core IPC has gone up by 16% as compared to Zen 4, which directly translates to gains in gaming.

The 9700X is set to be a solid overhaul (Image via AMD)

New Zen 5 CPUs deliver gains across the board both in the latest titles and productivity software. However, we'll have to wait until July to get the exact numbers for the Ryzen 9 9700X.

AMD Ryzen 7 9700X expected price

The Computex event didn't shed any light on the pricing of the new AM5 CPUs. However, given we are looking at a similar set of promises as the last gen (other than gen-on-gen performance improvements), the new chips may not be more expensive.

The last-gen Ryzen 7 7700X debuted at $399. However, following extreme backlash, AMD discounted it to $300. It's selling for as low as $280 these days.

While we expect the 9700X to launch with the same $399 price tag, a $349 target cost won't surprise us either. This is just speculation for now, and we'll have to wait until July for the exact details.