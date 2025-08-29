AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D vs Core Ultra 9 285K: Which is the best gaming CPU?

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Intel Core Ultra 9 285K are some of the fastest gaming CPUs in the market. These chips represent some of the latest innovations from either chip manufacturer, like 3d V-cache, 3nm processing nodes, and hybrid core design. However, while the 9800X3D has been the best-selling gaming CPU in the market, the Core Ultra 9 285K hasn't taken a similar outlook. This makes us question Intel's best vs AMD's popular kid — which is the better buy in 2025?

Ad

We have dissected the on-paper specs and performance details in this article. Read on to find out how these processors stack up in gaming.

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Core Ultra 9 285K are some of the most powerful gaming CPUs

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is the highest-end offering from Team Blue (Image via Amazon)

The Core Ultra 9 285K and Ryzen 7 9800X3D are distinct in terms of their underlying hardware and market positioning. While both are some of the priciest CPUs you can buy, the former is Team Blue's best offering this generation, while the AMD processor is midway between the budget Ryzen 5 9600X and higher-end Ryzen 9s.

Ad

Trending

Specs comparison

The 9800X3D is powered by eight Zen 5 cores that boost to 5.2 GHz. In terms of the cache, you get 104 MB total, 96 MB of which is the 3D V-cache stacked atop the CCX. The processor is a bit power hungry, requiring at most 120W.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is a more impressive chip on paper. It's based on Arrow Lake-S, the brand new TSMC N3-based design from Team Blue. It features 24 cores and a similar number of threads with maximum boost speeds of 5.7 GHz. While there's no 3D V-cache here, you still get an impressive 76 MB of L2+L3 on-chip memory. The extra hardware on the chip makes it pretty power hungry, however, with the Ultra 9 drawing northwards of 200W under peak load.

Ad

Here's a detailed specs comparison:

Spec (what matters for gaming) Ryzen 7 9800X3D Core Ultra 9 285K Architecture / Process Zen 5 + 3D V-Cache (4 nm) Arrow Lake-S (Intel 4/TSMC N3 mix) Cores / Threads 8C / 16T 24C / 24T (8P + 16E, no HT) Base / Boost clocks 4.7 GHz / up to 5.2 GHz P-cores 3.7 / 5.5 GHz, E-cores 3.2 / 4.6 GHz (max turbo 5.7 GHz) Cache (L2 + L3) 8 MB + 96 MB (3D V-Cache) 40 MB + 36 MB (Intel Smart Cache) Memory support (official) DDR5-5600 (dual-channel) DDR5-6400 (CUDIMM) / DDR5-5600 (UDIMM) iGPU Radeon Graphics, 2 CUs @ up to 2.2 GHz Intel Graphics (Xe-LPG), 4 Xe cores, up to 2.0 GHz Platform / Socket AM5 (drop-in on AM5 boards) LGA-1851 (200-series “Core Ultra” boards) Power (TDP / Base Power; Turbo/MTP) 120 W TDP 125 W base, up to 250 W MTP Price $479 $529

Ad

The Ultra 9 285K is the costlier of the two. While the Ryzen 7 9800X3D comes in at $479 brand new, the Intel processor starts at $529. Moreover, LGA 1851 is more expensive as well, given it's brand new and hasn't matured, unlike AM5.

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is among the most popular gaming CPUs today (Image via Amazon)

Here are the framerates achieved by either CPU when paired with an RTX 4090 24 GB. These tests were conducted at 1080p, the most CPU-bound resolution. We sourced the data from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Ad

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Intel Core Ultra 9 285K PUBG 399 FPS 303 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 103 FPS 79 FPS Forza Horizon 5 271 FPS 260 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 145 FPS 99 FPS God of War: Ragnarok 346 FPS 290 FPS Horizon Forbidden West 197 FPS 184 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 158 FPS 131 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 219 FPS 185 FPS Starfield 153 FPS 143 FPS The Witcher 3 116 FPS 96 FPS

Ad

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, on average, delivers 20.6% faster performance than the Core Ultra 9 285K. The chip shows the largest difference in Microsoft Flight Simulator (+46.5%), which is natural given the game's heavy CPU reliance. The extra cache in the X3D comes in handy in such scenarios.

The Ultra 9 fails to secure a win in any game, which is embarrassing given the positioning of the CPU as Intel's flagship. The chip consistently remains 15-20% behind the 9800X3D, a gap large enough to fit in a GPU upgrade.

Ad

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best buy for gamers in mid-2025. It's cheaper, delivers better performance, and supports a wide future upgrade path with the AM5 platform. Moreover, the chip opens up the budget to invest in a faster GPU, which should help push framerates further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More