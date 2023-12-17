Andaseat Kaiser 3 review: A comfortable, highly-adjustable gaming chair

The Andaseat Kaiser 3 is a remarkable product, and it really shows how far gaming chairs have come over the past few years. Rare features are now far more commonplace, and I think that’s a great thing to see.

While I am new to Andaseat products, I do know that they make quality, reliable gaming chairs. This particular model reminds me a lot of my Secretlab Titan Evo, and I think that’s a positive step for this category in general.

If you’re looking for a seat that will fit a wide assortment of body sizes, the Andaseat Kaiser 3 comes in two, and today, I’m reviewing the larger XL model. I prefer having more wiggle room in my chair, and this one was perfect for me. How does it stack up, though? I’ll tell you if it’s worth your time and money.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Andaseat Kaiser 3 is heavy but easy to assemble

One thing I will never get over is how heavy gaming chairs are getting. The box for the Andaseat Kaiser 3 was incredibly heavy and would have been easier for me to assemble with more space. My office space was already incredibly cluttered, so that didn’t help. I don’t blame the product for that, though - the box sat out in the hallway.

This chair assembles almost identical to the Secretlab Titan Evo, and I thought that was a positive. I could have easily put this together by myself. Unfortunately, I had taken a bad fall right around the time this arrived, so I needed help.

That said, it’s an incredibly sturdy chair. The leather looks gorgeous, and the frame is strong metal. I’m a big fan of the look and feel of it after it’s all put together. The only problems I had revolved around my personal space and not the chair itself.

The Andaseat Kaiser 3 offers incredible support no matter how you use it

If there’s anything I’m a sucker for on these chairs, it's being comfortable. I spend a large amount of my day sitting at my desk - whether it’s working on a video game review or simply writing guides and features here at Sportskeeda. So, I need to be comfortable while I do it. Thankfully, it’s quite easy to adjust the lumbar support on the Andaseat Kaiser 3.

It boasts a pair of knobs on the sides that adjust how the back of the chair feels. It didn’t take me long to get the chair in a position that felt good for me. But, there was a feature that didn’t click right away - as in, I didn’t realize it was there.

I found that the chair rocked a bit too much for my taste. However, there’s a large knob on the bottom that adjusts this, so you can keep the chair as steady or mobile as you please. You also have 4D armrests, that can be moved forward, backward, left, right, up, down, or even rotate them. They aren’t magnetic, so you have to be careful. I’ve removed them a few times without even understanding why it was happening. It’s one of the only flaws in the design.

I don’t lean back in my chair often, but I like how it feels when I recline (up to 165 degrees) and relax, watching a movie in the Andaseat Kaiser 3. I tend to prefer a nice, upright posture in my chair, but this one can do both with ease.

Faux Leather versus Fabric chair on the Andaseat Kaiser 3

The faux leather is firm but still comfortable (Image via Andaseat)

Personally, I think the fabric chair might have been the better call for me. The Andaseat Kaiser 3 did eventually feel comfortable, but out of the box, it’s a bit stiff. If that’s something you don’t mind on your chairs, then I highly recommend it. If you have pets that like to scratch, consider the fabric instead.

It’s really up to you which one you go with, but I do like the look and feel of the faux leather. I wound up adjusting to the feel of the firmness of the product, but I may have enjoyed the fabric chair more from a comfort standpoint.

In Conclusion

The Andaseat Kaiser 3 is a quality gaming chair that has the comfort and support of the user in mind. I’m glad this is becoming more common as well. Older models of gaming chairs were all about that race car look, and quite frankly, they’re miserable to sit in. I prefer this blend of gaming chair aesthetic, and quality support.

It costs around the same price as other chairs in its class and is just as sturdy, comfortable, and durable. It’s easy to put together, offers a wide array of adjustment points to get the perfect sit, and the support lasts as long as you’re sitting in it.

Andaseat Kaiser 3

The Andaseat Kaiser 3 does not disappoint (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chair Reviewed: Andaseat Kaiser 3, XL

Product Provided By: Andaseat

Release Date: September 2021

Manufacturer: Andaseat

Recline: 90° to 165°

Upholstery: PVC Leatherette or Linen Fabric

Total Height: 53.9 inches

Floor to Seat Height: 17.3 - 20 inches

Armrest Adjustments: 4 way adjustable

Weight Capacity: 175-395 lbs

Recommended Height: 5’11”-6’9”

Weight: 75 lbs.

Warranty: Two years, covers manufacturing defects, missing materials, and major defects in functionality of gas piston, armrests, recline, and casters.