Secretlab Titan Evo Series 2022 gaming chair review: Unparalleled comfort and support

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair might be the most comfortable chair I’ve ever sat on. The company accommodating a variety of body sizes and heights does a lot to make sure virtually anyone can use this gaming chair at their desk.

I’ve spent the past two weeks using it in my own setup. While it took a little time to break in and get used to it, it has offered nothing but comfort and support for my back. There are so many little things about this chair that make it a worthwhile investment.

Secretlab Titan stands out among the rest of the gaming chairs

With quality materials and top-notch design, Secretlab has been a name to trust in gaming chairs for years now. This is the first one I've had in my possession, but I'm familiar with the brand. There's a reason so many streamers use this chair brand.

One significant change from previous models is that Secretlab Titan comes in three sizes instead of purchasing a different chair, depending on the body type. These vary in price, but having a comfortable, supportive gaming chair even as a "big and tall" person is fantastic.

I reviewed the XL Stealth with the Hybrid Leatherette. It has a sleek design, with a nice wide body to accommodate many sizes of people, and can also have its armrests adjusted in a variety of ways. No matter how I need to be seated, this chair has me covered.

The Secretlab Titan’s lumbar support does not disappoint

The lumbar support for the chair has been redeveloped, which lets the user adjust it for levels of firmness and height. The Secretlab Titan comes with the L-Adapt system, where the owner can turn a pair of dials that adjust the lumbar support.

One of the dials on the side of the chair adjusts the firmness of the lumbar support. On the other hand, the other dial actively moves the support up and down the back of the chair. However, I’m not an incredibly tall man, so these dials are hard to reach.

I like mine to be pretty firm and it delivered. Not only that, but the chair’s support didn’t feel like it was poking into my back. I appreciate that there’s a noticeable difference when making adjustments to the chair.

If that's not enough, people can also pick up the Secretlab memory foam lumbar pillow. My chair does not have one, but I am considering picking one up to see how much of a difference there is.

How comfortable is the Secretlab Titan?

When it comes to adjusting the chair, it is nice and simple. The chair also has a lever on the right side to lean the chair back or forward as needed. I'm often very uncomfortable leaning back while sitting on a gaming chair. It just feels awkward, but not in this case. When casually playing a retro game on my stream, I can lean back a little bit, relax, and play in comfort.

Perhaps my favorite thing about the chair is the luxurious magnetic pillow the chair comes with. A portion of the chair is at the top with a magnet so the cushion attaches smoothly and efficiently. It can be moved around a bit for wherever the user wants to rest their head.

It's a very soft pillow, and when I'm leaning back into the chair, it's such a soothing feeling. I occasionally move it around or push it off the magnetic section when I'm reclining, but it doesn't happen often.

The chair has some exceptional reclining, and although I tend to keep it upright, it can lean back to 165 degrees if the user wants to. So we know it’s comfortable and good for the body, but is it easy to assemble?

How easy is this chair to put together?

The box for this is humongous, but it also comes with a giant 30.5 x26 laminated printout with step-by-step instructions on assembling the chair.

I could do it by myself, without any real stress or difficulty. The chair comes with everything necessary to put it together, but the box was pretty heavy.

I struggled to line up the backrest to the seat in many cases, but that was one of the more manageable parts of this assembly. The only hurdle I had was putting the chair upside down to put the base on. I’m so glad that magnetic connectors seem to be becoming the norm in gaming chairs.

In Conclusion

While this is not a perfect chair, Secretlab Titan is easily the best gaming chair I've ever had the pleasure of sitting on. It is a harder seat, and that might not be for everyone. I was used to a Tempurpedic, so I had a soft chair to sit in, but it wasn't great for my back. It constantly leaned back just a bit, and I couldn't stand it.

I can adjust this chair to whatever I need at the moment, and it's supremely comfortable. It took a little while to figure out exactly how I wanted the lumbar support to be and where, but I was far from disappointed. It is not a cheap chair, ranging from $519 to $569, but it's worth it.

It feels good, but it also looks sharp and doesn't look like a "gaming chair". However, there are other colors and designs for fans that desire brighter colors. When it comes to gaming chairs, Secretlab Titan sits on top of the heap for me.

Secretlab Titan Evo Series 2022

Though expensive, the Secretlab Titan does not disappoint when it comes to support or comfort (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chair Reviewed: Secretlab Titan Evo Series 2022, XL

Product Provided By: Secretlab

Release Date: July 2021

Manufacturer: Secretlab

Recline: 165°

Weight Capacity: 175-395 lbs

Recommended Height: 5’11”-6’9”

Weight: 82.7 lbs

Warranty: 3 years, extendable up to 5 years if posted on social media

Edited by Yasho Amonkar