Apple AirTag vs. Tile tracking devices: Which one is right for you?

Apple AirTag and Tile are two of the most popular options on the market when it comes to tracking devices. Both can help keep track of your belongings, such as keys, wallets, and bags, but each has unique features and capabilities.

This article compares Apple AirTag and Tile to help you make the right choice. We'll also look into the details of the tracking devices, what each one has to offer, their compatibility, price, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinion and contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Apple AirTag vs Tile: Comparison, features, and more

Design and connectivity

The Apple AirTag is a small, round device that can be attached to keychains, bags, or other valuable items. The device has a stainless-steel exterior and a built-in speaker that can emit a sound to help you locate it. The Tile tracker is slightly larger and comes in four shapes. It also has a built-in speaker but lacks the premium stainless steel exterior like the AirTag.

Both devices use Bluetooth technology to connect to your smartphone. However, AirTag uses Apple's Find My network to help locate your items, combining Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to work even when your phone is out of range. Tile's tracker also has a similar feature called the Tile Community, which allows other users to help find your lost item.

Battery and compatibility

The Apple AirTag has a replaceable battery that lasts up to a year. Tile's tracker also has one for the same duration in the Pro model, while the others last up to three years with a non-replaceable battery. So, after a year, you will need to replace the battery on the Tile Pro and the Airtag.

The AirTag is designed to work exclusively with Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks. It also requires an iCloud account to use the Find My network. Tile has devices compatible with both Android and iOS devices and does not require any additional accounts.

Tile also comes in various shapes, making it suitable for items like wallets. But due to AirTag's thickness, it may feel uncomfortable in your wallet. When it comes to pricing, Apple AirTag is priced at $29 per unit, while Tile's Mate is $24.99, the Pro is $34.99, and the Sticker is $39.99.

Conclusion

AirTag and Tile are great options for keeping track of your belongings. AirTag has a sleek design, decent battery life, and access to the Find My network. If you're an iPhone user, the AirTag is ideal.

Tile trackers are bigger, have a replaceable battery, and are compatible with Android as well as iOS devices. The Tile Community helps every user of the tracker help with tracking.

Ultimately, the choice between the two trackers comes down to personal preferences and the type of device you use on a daily basis. So make sure to evaluate your preferences and decide accordingly.

