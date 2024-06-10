Apple iOS 18 release date, new feature, and more

Apple's WWDC event featured some interesting announcements and Apple iOS 18 is one of the major ones. This year, Apple is going big on AI and customization abilities. Thus, most current devices are either heavily powered or accompanied by artificial intelligence. In terms of customization, Apple has taken a big step as you can pretty much personalize anything you want. However, most of these features have existed on Android for a long time.

In this article, we'll look into the release date and dissect the key features discussed at the WWDC event.

What is the release date of Apple iOS 18?

We see some big leaps with the Apple iOS 18 update (Image via Apple)

The WWDC showcased all the features available on the new Apple iOS 18. While the beta version will be available within a month or so, the final release should be available somewhere around mid-September as it has for previous iOS versions.

Trending

What are the features of Apple iOS 18?

1) Home Screen

Apple iOS 18 features many home screen upgrades (Image via Apple)

Apple has announced some big customization features with iOS 18. You can now choose between the classic icon theme, dark mode, or custom colors. The dark mode offers a darker look for app icons and honestly, it looks great. However, that is not the biggest highlight as you can now customize app icons to particular colors. You can select tint colors to your liking or go with Apple's suggestion based on your wallpaper.

Overall, the new update allows you icons that pop and look unique. The color customization feature allows you to personalize your homepage completely.

2) Control Center

The Control Center has received some big customization updates (Image via Apple)

The Control Center is another area that has received some major upgrades. With more customization, you can now access your most used apps much faster. The Control Center is now not limited to the native controls that were usually accessible. You can now swipe to access groups like Media Playback for music control and Home Controls to access devices at your home.

You can shift between these groups with a single swipe. Moreover, the new update also lets you add more controls to the Control Center from the Controls Gallery. This means you can add more accessible apps and extensions to further simplify your user experience. Resizing and positioning of the new controls can be customized as well.

Controls API lets you enable new controls in the Control Center. This is typically for developers and can be accessed even via the lock screen.

3) Privacy

iOS 18 also brings new updates to the Privacy features of devices. It provides greater control over who can see your apps and personal information. You can now "Lock an app" so others can't access sensitive info when they borrow your phone. They'd be asked for authentication and thus, won't be able to access your information. Sensitive info includes notifications, search history, call history, and more.

Also, if you have an application that you wouldn't want others to know about, the new "Hide an app" feature would be useful for you. Hidden apps go to the hidden apps folder which is locked and would require authentication to access.

4) Messages

Apple iOS 18 has brought some major updates in apps like Messages, typically with features like Tapbacks. Updates include a redesigned color palette, more emojis, and stickers. "Send Later" is now an option, where you can schedule a message to be sent later. With Text Formatting, you can make your text bold, italicized, underlined, or strike through it.

Text effects are a new feature that we see in Apple iOS 18. You can now make your text move, get larger, bounce, or even explode.

You can now message via satellite when you don't have access to WiFi or cellular data. These messages are end-to-end encrypted and are based on the Emergency SOS via satellite.

5) Emails

Apple iOS 18 now lets you organize Emails more efficiently with on-device categorization. The primary category focuses on important emails from people you know. Other categories include Transactions, Updates, and Promotions.

6) Updates to everyday apps

Maps- Maps now feature detailed topographic maps that can be accessed offline. You now have access to maps of all 63 US national parks that can be saved to view offline. This is extremely useful for those who frequently go on hikes and trail expeditions.

Tap to Cash- This is a new and quick way to pay Apple Cash without sharing mobile numbers or personal data. This means you can have faster and more secure transactions more efficiently.

Journal- You can now log your state of mind and track goals. You can search between past entries and writing streaks.

7) Game Mode

Game Mode is another big update we see on iOS 18 (Image via Apple)

Game mode minimizes background activity and sustains stable framerates throughout the gameplay. This is extremely crucial for demanding games. Moreover, Game mode also improves responsiveness from Air Pods and wireless game controllers as well.

8) Photos

iOS 18 offers a separate photo grid and collections panel (Image via Apple)

The Photos app has received significant upgrades in Apple iOS 18 with a refreshed design and a more unified view. You can now view the photo grid at the top and the collections at the bottom. This differentiation allows you to easily look through pictures and videos efficiently.

Collections are differentiated into recent days, time, people, memories, trips, and more. This lets you easily look through images and videos efficiently. Moreover, recent images are shown in a slideshow. The new interface lets you quickly jump back in time and revisit old memories easily.

That's about it for the announcements made about Apple iOS 18 at the WWDC 2024 event. We've covered all the features announced and it's quite interesting to see Apple focus on customization and personalization of almost every aspect of Apple devices.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on Apple.