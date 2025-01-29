Apple iPad mini drops to its lowest price on Best Buy

The Apple iPad mini 2024 with the A17 Pro chipset is designed to deliver a powerful performance in a tiny package. It is a fantastic tablet and a great productivity machine, but at $499, it was considered somewhat expensive. However, Best Buy is currently offering a $100 discount on the product to make it more appealing for budget-conscious users.

In this article, we determine whether the iPad mini is worth the current discounted price tag and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion. The price mentioned herein is subject to change.

The Apple iPad mini 2024 can be yours for $399

The Apple iPad mini 2024 was originally launched at $499 but received a $100 price cut recently, bringing it down to $399 on Best Buy. This should pique the interest of potential buyers.

Specs

Here's everything you need to know about the Apple iPad mini 2024:

Specifications Details Display 8.3-inch Liquid Retina IPS screen with 60Hz refresh rate Chipset Apple A17 Pro Operating system iPadOS 18.2 Memory & storage 8GB RAM and 128/256/512GB internal storage Camera setup 12MP rear camera with 12MP front camera Battery and charging 5078mAh with 20W wired charging with USB-C

Design and visual experience

Apple iPad mini 2024 features the same fkat design as other iPads (Image via Apple)

The iPad mini features the same flat design as other iPads but is compact. The body is made from an aluminum block using a CNC machining process, resulting in a smooth surface and even edges. The unibody design increases the structural integrity and strength of the tab. The iPad mini comes in four colors: Space Gray, Blue, Purple, and Starlight.

For the display, the iPad mini has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina IPS screen, which looks absolutely gorgeous, thanks to the 1488 x 2266 resolution and accurate color reproduction. It can also get 500 nits of brightness, improving the colors on the screen for an excellent visual experience.

Productivity, performance, and art

The Apple iPad mini 2024 supports Apple Pencil (Image via Apple)

The iPad mini 2024 is equipped with the Apple A17 Pro, a powerful chipset that is capable of running most apps and games smoothly. Video production apps like Adobe Premiere Rush, CapCut, and InShot, also run well. It can serve as a capable device for content creators who are typically on the go, shooting at different locations.

The Apple A17 Pro's GPU, too, is quite powerful and can even play console-level games, such as Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage.

This model of the iPad also supports the new Apple Pencil Pro, making it the ideal companion for digital artists and designers.

Battery life

The iPad mini has a decently large 5078 mAh battery that should last the entire day with medium usage. If you enjoy binge-watching movies and shows, expect between 10 and 12 hours of battery life.

Should you consider buying the Apple iPad mini 2024?

The Apple iPad mini 2024 comes in several colors (Image via Apple)

If you need a device that's powerful, compact, and useful for productivity, the Apple iPad mini 2024 is for you. Its small and relatively lightweight body makes it easy to carry while traveling. It also serves well for day-to-day tasks like browsing or watching shows and movies.

The iPad mini is also designed to last in terms of bth hardware and software, making it a worthwhile investment. Moreover, its current discounted price of $399 makes it worth the money.

