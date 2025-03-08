Apple MacBook Air M2 available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great deal on the Apple MacBook Air M2 during the Apple Sales Event. This brings down the original price of $999 to just $699, saving you $300. This particular MacBook Air runs on the M2 chipset, along with a memory of 16 GB and 256 GB SSD storage, which is quite decent for the price.

In this article, we'll look into the features of the Apple MacBook Air M2 and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Best Buy.

Apple MacBook Air M2: Specs and features

The Apple MacBook Air M2 has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Apple)

The M2 Apple MacBook Air is a solid option for students, content creators, and multitaskers. The device's powerful specs make it great for the productivity and handling of large workloads. Let's delve into the specs.

Here are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications Apple MacBook Air M2 Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 60Hz standard refresh rate Processor Apple M2 chip, 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU Unified RAM 16 GB Storage 256 GB SSD Battery 53.8 Wh

Performance

This Macbook Air comes packed with performance, featuring the Apple M2 chipset. Despite being an older processor, it still holds well in terms of performance. The chip features a 10-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, which offers smooth performance and efficient handling of large workloads. Tasks like graphic design, video editing, and web browsing should be super smooth on the Air M2.

It may not be the best for AAA gaming though. However, it should be able to handle moderately demanding games like Dying Light, Borderlands 3, COD Black Ops 3, and more. With some tweaks in the settings, you can expect over 60fps on most of these games, which is impressive, considering the device wasn't even made for gaming.

This configuration gets 16 GB Unified Memory or RAM along with 256 GB SSD storage, which is quite decent for students and multitaskers. The high memory helps handle large workloads like video editing and designing with ease. It also helps with smooth gaming and running multiple tasks at once.

Display and build

Like most Apple devices, the Macbook Air M2 features a stunning Liquid Retina display with an IPS panel. Its 13.6-inch screen is quite decent for daily use and super portable. It features a 2.5K display, with rich color tones and True Tone technology. This adjusts the screen's light to your surroundings, offering a more natural viewing experience.

You get a peak brightness of 500 nits, which is high enough for slightly sunny days outside. It should be more than enough indoors.

The laptop features a four-speaker audio system, which supports Spatial audio and Dolby Atmos for playing music or videos. Moreover, you get a three-mic array with a 12MP Center Stage web camera to help you attend meetings at high quality.

Battery life

The battery life on the Macbook Air is quite impressive, featuring a 53.8Wh unit. According to Apple, it lasts up to 18 hours of video streaming and 15 hours of wireless web browsing. Based on user reviews, however, it lasts upwards of 8-12 hours of moderate productivity use, which is remarkable. Expect a significantly lower runtime during game sessions.

Should you consider purchasing the Apple MacBook Air M2 during the sale?

We absolutely recommend purchasing the Apple MacBook Air M2 during the Apple Event Sale on Best Buy. It offers immense value for money, particularly for students and those on a tighter budget. The Air M2 would be the perfect laptop for college students, designers, content creators, and more.

