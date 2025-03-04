M4 Apple MacBook Air teased by Tim Cook: Everything you need to know

Apple released several MacBook Pro models with Apple's latest M4 chips in 2024, like the Apple M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. Unlike the Pro models, the MacBook Air remained on the Apple M3 and didn't get the update it deserved. However, things are changing, and Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has already teased a new MacBook Air and possibly more in a new post on X.

This article explains what the new teaser from Tim Cook means for the MacBook Air and the future of Apple devices.

Tim Cook teases a new MacBook Air and possibly a new iPad Air based on Apple's M4 chip

A new Apple MacBook Air with M4 chip is coming soon (Image via Apple)

The MacBook Air and iPad Air don't get the latest and greatest processors available to Apple, unlike the Pro models. The two Air devices tend to get one generation older processor, but it is acceptable since they are budget devices.

The last MacBook Air and iPad Air models were released in 2024 and 2022, respectively. Users are expecting these two devices to be updated with the latest M4 chip, which will bring significant performance and efficiency improvements. It will not only help in productivity tasks but also deliver a much better battery life.

It looks like Apple has heard the community's requests and is going to release new Air models with the Apple M4 chip. Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a teaser that said, "There's something in the AIR" — with emphasis on the word Air, which is a nod to the Air devices.

However, the teaser didn't indicate which Apple device it would be. Therefore, it could be a MacBook Air, iPad Air, or both.

Apple could also launch a new entry-level iPad 11th Gen

iPad 10.9 (10th Gen) (Image via Apple)

Apple is also expected to launch a new entry-level iPad, which would probably be called iPad 10.9“ (11th Gen) unless the company changes the name or screen size. It will likely be a successor to the iPad 10.9“ (10th Gen), which was launched in 2022.

When could the M4 MacBook Air and other devices be launched?

The teaser Tim Cook shared had the caption, "This week." Therefore, the new M4 MacBook Air and possibly other Apple devices could launch sometime this week, probably between March 4 and 9, 2025. We should hear more as we move closer to the launch event.

