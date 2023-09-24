10 apps like Procreate for Android 

Savage Interactive has designed a beautiful app for drawing and design called Procreate that is only available on iOS and iPad devices. It is a long shot to assume that fans will ever get the offering on Android. However, fortunately, tons of Procreate alternatives are available for this operating system. Better yet, they all come with stylus support and feel just as fluid as Savage Interactive's product.

This article will talk about 10 apps that are good alternatives to Procreate for Android tablets and smartphones. All of them are not freely available on the Google Play store. However, they offer great features and ensure smooth workflow.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects author's opinions.

Best Procreate alternatives for Android

1) Adobe Fresco

Arguably the most powerful app for designing, Adobe Fresco is synonymous with high-quality digital art creation. The power of a whole bunch of creative tools is at your fingertips with this Android app. It has a large brush library as well as vector tools and is fully integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud. This is an excellent choice for creators in every genre.

2) Infinite Painter

Easy-to-use interface with tons of features is the highlight of this app. It has a large brush library, advanced layer options, and perspective guides. Whether you're an experienced artist or just starting out, Infinite Painter can meet your needs. Its controls are really intuitive as well.

3) ibis Paint X

When it comes to amazing apps for painting on Android, ibis Paint X is the most used by people starting out in the field of digital drawing. One can say that it has made its reputation as a good Procreate alternative already. Moreover, it offers you the ability to record your art creation process in a time-lapse video format. This is something that makes ibis Paint X unique.

Moreover, it has a vibrant community where artists can share their work and ideas, providing a sense of camaraderie in the digital art world.

4) Krita

Krita is a popular digital art software for Windows computers and is now available for Android. This tool's open-source nature, combined with its extensive features, makes it an appealing option for artists looking for professional-grade options. At first, it might not seem intuitive to a beginner. However, this offering's toolkit is really versatile; it requires a little bit of time to get used to

5) MediBang Paint

MediBang Paint is especially popular with manga and comic artists. It includes cloud storage for collaborative projects and tools for creating comics. This app should be at the top of your list if you enjoy creating comics or manga, as it's designed specifically to cater to individuals who work with multiple characters.

6) Autodesk Sketchbook

This Procreate alternative for Android is a professional-grade drawing app with a minimalistic design that places focus squarely on your creativity. It provides a variety of brushes and customizable tools as well. Its clean and clutter-free interface ensures an uninterrupted creative flow, making this offering a favorite among artists of different types.

7) Artflow

Artflow is strongly recommended for Android uses since it's a great option to replace Procreate. This tool offers a wide range of brushes, including vector ones. It supports high-resolution canvases and allows you to clip layers as well. Moreover, it also offers tools like masks. This app is an excellent choice for artists who value precision and flexibility.

8) Tayasui Sketches

Those who want to feel like they're drawing on paper but digitally should really check out Tayasui Sketches. This app offers a clean interface and a variety of brushes that mimic traditional media. It's perfect for those who prefer a more traditional art feel in their digital creations and is great for creating minimalistic logos as well as practicing calligraphy.

9) Papercolor

This alternative to Procreate might feel down to earth with its straightforward features, which include simple brushes that are more directed to sketching and coloring. If you don't want something easy to use, this is a great choice for starting out in digital art.

10) ArtRage

ArtRage excels at simulating traditional art mediums such as oils, watercolors, and pencils. This tool is an ideal companion if you want to replicate the textures and nuances of physical art in your digital work. Creating these types of works with Procreate surely has its benefits, but this app ensures it's a bit easier by giving you the option to eliminate some steps involved in this art-making process.

These apps will help you to get the most out of your Android devices. For more informative content, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.