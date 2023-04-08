Procreate has been a go-to graphics editing software for many designers and editors who like to get their work done efficiently through digital means. The software encompasses a variety of tools and plugins that can be used to modify artworks and images, or even build complex figures from scratch. However, the software is limited to iOS and iPadOS systems.

Meaning, Windows users cannot enjoy Procreate unless they are using third-party means. That being said, Microsoft Windows users have other tools they can go for that can deliver the same experience. Many artists and graphic designers still prefer to use Windows OS for a number of reasons.

These users can go for alternative software options when trying to mimic the iOS-based editing tool.

Five Procreate alternative tools Windows users can download

1) Corel Painter

Corel Painter is one of the most commonly used alternatives for Procreate. Windows 10 users can go for this software as it provides a variety of editing and graphics tools to get simple to moderately complex work done on your computer. An artist can browse through the huge list of brushes that come with their own style, color, and patterns.

Although new users might find the learning curve a bit intimidating at first, they can still quickly master the simple gadgets it provides. Many tutorials are available online for users if they are looking to master Corel Painter. Moreover, one can also use extra extensions to make their job easier.

2) Autodesk Sketchbook

Autodesk Sketchbook is also an extremely popular alternative to Procreate in 2023. Unlike Corel Painter, Autodesk is an absolutely free software that users can try out when in need of a graphics editing tool. It features a huge canvas alongside a decent number of brushes and tools.

Any user can customize the layers while using Sketchbook. Also, for touchscreen users, one can also utilize features like palm rejection on their device. Readers can go for a third-party stylus as well while using Sketchbook as the software has no restrictions in that regard.

3) GIMP

GIMP is a relatively simple software that is available for the vast majority of operating systems, including Windows and Linux. Users can enjoy the open-source software used for image editing that comes with a plethora of tools used to modify and create illustrations on the go.

Aside from supporting a number of third-party plugins, GIMP also features a comparatively easy-to-use user-friendly UI (user interface). The official GIMP website offers decent documentation for users who are just starting out.

4) Inkscape

Inkscape is a free and open-source image and graphics editing software that is particularly great for ideal touch-screen laptop users, and is a great alternative to iPadOS Procreate. Similar to the iPadOS software, Inkscape features tools that help users access multiple useful gadgets like the anchor.

Vector design enthusiasts will have the option to browse through multiple tools that will help sculpt complex art with relative ease. Inkscape is a strong program to have in the arsenal if artists are starting out in the industry.

5) Clip Studio Paint

Clip Studio Paint is featured on multiple platforms such as Android and Windows. The software specializes in its tools on concept and character art that helps users get a decent idea of the structure they are working on. The illustration tools incorporated in the tools of Clip Studio Paint are on par with Procreate.

Users who are looking for a tool that can specifically help with their animated artwork can go for Clip Studio. However, it is a paid software that can be used within a three-month trial period.

Users can go for the aforementioned software if they do not have an iOS or iPadOS system to run Procreate. Artists who are mainly starting out for the first time can find a decent amount of flexibility using these software as they have a fairly easy learning curve as well.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

