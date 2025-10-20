Are AWS servers back up yet? 

Amazon Web Services or AWS servers went down on October 20, 2025. This was largely due to a DNS Resolution error, which caused an outage for many dependent websites, platforms, applications, and more. The AWS servers went down early at 12 am PDT / 3 am EDT and remained completely out of service for approximately three to five hours.

Online spectators may be wondering if Amazon Web Services is back up yet. The answer is complicated, but no, the AWS servers are not completely back online yet, over ten hours after the initial outage. Here's more.

AWS servers still down after ten hours of outage

At approximately 3:30 am PDT, AWS servers had recovered from the initial DNS Resolution issue. This was announced by the official AWS Health Dashboard, which continues to provide live updates surrounding the situation.

However, this wasn't enough to bring the web solutions and applications dependent on AWS back online. In fact, 10 hours after the initial outage, many platforms continue to be down.

This is mainly because Amazon's Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) is still somewhat compromised. It is also the root cause of the outage, and though EC2 has started showing early signs of recovery, it is yet to fully recover from the issues. Therefore, until AWS mitigates the entire problem successfully, the servers will experience issues and downtime to a certain extent.

This will likely impact many services, platforms, and even games that depend on AWS servers to run efficiently. Users may face login issues, or they may get locked out of their accounts temporarily until the issues are resolved fully. According to the AWS Health Dashboard, the problems are being dealt with in a continuous fashion; however, a full recovery will likely take a little longer.

As of October 20, 2025, at 10:38 AM PDT, the most recent update reads as follows:

"Our mitigations to resolve launch failures for new EC2 instances are progressing and the internal subsystems of EC2 are now showing early signs of recovering in a few Availability Zones (AZs) in the US-EAST-1 Region. We are applying mitigations to the remaining AZs at which point we expect launch errors and network connectivity issues to subside"

From the update, it is evident that certain regions of the world and the USA may experience issues for a longer duration as compared to some of the other regions. It is advisable for affected entities to keep an eye on the official Health Dashboard for regular updates regarding the condition of the servers.

Games like Roblox and Fortnite faced issues during the outage along with other platforms such as Snapchat, Signal, and Venmo.

