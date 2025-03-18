Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best settings for Radeon RX 6700 and 6700 XT 

Assassin's Creed Shadows is releasing on March 20, 2025. The game is set in the feudal Japan era of 1579, which was a period of intense civil war. Notably, the system requirements of Assassin's Creed Shadows are quite high, and the AMD Radeon RX 6700 and 6700 XT GPUs may struggle to deliver a smooth 60 FPS without the right settings.
In this article, you will find all the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Radeon RX 6700 and 6700 XT.
Note: The settings provided below are based on Assassin's Creed Shadows's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920x1080.
What are the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 6700?
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 is designed for an entry-level 1440p gaming experience. Since Assassin's Creed Shadows is quite a demanding game, this GPU can only play it at 1080p. However, even at 1080p, the Radeon 6700 still struggles to hit 60 FPS without the right settings.
Therefore, we had to optimize the game settings to ensure this graphics card delivers a consistently smooth 60 FPS. You will find these settings below:
Display
- Image Calibration: Do not change
- Field of View: 90%
- Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
- Display Mode: Borderless window
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Frame Rate Limiter: On/Greyed Out
- Frame Rate Target: 60
- Use Dynamic Resolution: On
- Upscalar Type: AMD FSR
- Upscaler Quality: Quality
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: Greyed Out
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: Greyed Out
- Frame Generation: Off
- Sharpen Strength: 0.20
- Motion Blur: Off
Scalability
- Ray Traced Global Illumination: Diffuse Hideout Only
- Overall Preset: Custom
- Raytracing Quality: Low
- BVH Quality: Low
- Screen Space Effects: Medium
- Light Source Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Streaming Pool: Medium
- Post Effects: Low
- Water Quality: Medium
- Particle Quality: Low
- Loading Distance: Low
- Drawing Distance: Low
- Micropolygon: Medium
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Deformation: Low
- Scatter Density: Medium
- Virtual Texture: Medium
- Character Quality: Medium
- Hair Strands: Player Only
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
What are the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 6700 XT?
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is significantly more powerful than the non-XT model mentioned above. This allows the Radeon 6700 XT to deliver even better graphical fidelity in Assassin's Creed Shadows at 1080p while running with the same 60 FPS gameplay.
Apply the following settings to get the best result:
Display
- Image Calibration: Do not change
- Field of View: 90%
- Monitor: Choose your primary monitor
- Display Mode: Borderless window
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Vsync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Frame Rate Limiter: On/Greyed Out
- Frame Rate Target: 60
- Use Dynamic Resolution: On
- Upscalar Type: AMD FSR
- Upscaler Quality: Balanced
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: Greyed Out
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: Greyed Out
- Frame Generation: Off
- Sharpen Strength: 0.20
- Motion Blur: Off
Scalability
- Ray Traced Global Illumination: Diffuse Hideout Only
- Overall Preset: Custom
- Raytracing Quality: Low
- BVH Quality: Low
- Screen Space Effects: Medium
- Light Source Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Texture Streaming Pool: High
- Post Effects: Low
- Water Quality: Medium
- Particle Quality: Low
- Loading Distance: Medium
- Drawing Distance: Medium
- Micropolygon: Medium
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Deformation: Low
- Scatter Density: Medium
- Virtual Texture: Medium
- Character Quality: Medium
- Hair Strands: Player Only
- Cloud Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Low
This concludes the list of all the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Radeon RX 6700 and 6700 XT. We used optimized graphics settings to ensure the two Radeon GPUs can deliver 60 FPS without severely compromising the image quality.
