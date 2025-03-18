Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best settings for Radeon RX 6700 and 6700 XT 

Assassin's Creed Shadows is releasing on March 20, 2025. The game is set in the feudal Japan era of 1579, which was a period of intense civil war. Notably, the system requirements of Assassin's Creed Shadows are quite high, and the AMD Radeon RX 6700 and 6700 XT GPUs may struggle to deliver a smooth 60 FPS without the right settings.

In this article, you will find all the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Radeon RX 6700 and 6700 XT.

Note: The settings provided below are based on Assassin's Creed Shadows's recommended system requirements and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920x1080.

What are the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 6700?

Assassin's Creed Shadows video settings page (Image via Ubisoft)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 is designed for an entry-level 1440p gaming experience. Since Assassin's Creed Shadows is quite a demanding game, this GPU can only play it at 1080p. However, even at 1080p, the Radeon 6700 still struggles to hit 60 FPS without the right settings.

Therefore, we had to optimize the game settings to ensure this graphics card delivers a consistently smooth 60 FPS. You will find these settings below:

Display

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Display Mode : Borderless window

: Borderless window Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Frame Rate Limiter : On/Greyed Out

: On/Greyed Out Frame Rate Target : 60

: 60 Use Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Upscaler Quality : Quality

: Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Maximum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Frame Generation : Off

: Off Sharpen Strength : 0.20

: 0.20 Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Raytracing Quality : Low

: Low BVH Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Effects : Medium

: Medium Light Source Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Streaming Pool : Medium

: Medium Post Effects : Low

: Low Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : Low

: Low Loading Distance : Low

: Low Drawing Distance : Low

: Low Micropolygon : Medium

: Medium Terrain Quality : Medium

: Medium Deformation : Low

: Low Scatter Density : Medium

: Medium Virtual Texture : Medium

: Medium Character Quality : Medium

: Medium Hair Strands : Player Only

: Player Only Cloud Quality : Low

: Low Fog Quality: Low

What are the best settings for Assassin's Creed Shadows on Radeon RX 6700 XT?

Assassin's Creed Shadows video settings page (Image via Ubisoft)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is significantly more powerful than the non-XT model mentioned above. This allows the Radeon 6700 XT to deliver even better graphical fidelity in Assassin's Creed Shadows at 1080p while running with the same 60 FPS gameplay.

Apply the following settings to get the best result:

Display

Image Calibration : Do not change

: Do not change Field of View : 90%

: 90% Monitor : Choose your primary monitor

: Choose your primary monitor Display Mode : Borderless window

: Borderless window Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Vsync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Frame Rate Limiter : On/Greyed Out

: On/Greyed Out Frame Rate Target : 60

: 60 Use Dynamic Resolution : On

: On Upscalar Type : AMD FSR

: AMD FSR Upscaler Quality : Balanced

: Balanced Minimum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Maximum Dynamic Resolution : Greyed Out

: Greyed Out Frame Generation : Off

: Off Sharpen Strength : 0.20

: 0.20 Motion Blur: Off

Scalability

Ray Traced Global Illumination : Diffuse Hideout Only

: Diffuse Hideout Only Overall Preset : Custom

: Custom Raytracing Quality : Low

: Low BVH Quality : Low

: Low Screen Space Effects : Medium

: Medium Light Source Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Low

: Low Texture Streaming Pool : High

: High Post Effects : Low

: Low Water Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : Low

: Low Loading Distance : Medium

: Medium Drawing Distance : Medium

: Medium Micropolygon : Medium

: Medium Terrain Quality : Medium

: Medium Deformation : Low

: Low Scatter Density : Medium

: Medium Virtual Texture : Medium

: Medium Character Quality : Medium

: Medium Hair Strands : Player Only

: Player Only Cloud Quality : Low

: Low Fog Quality: Low

This concludes the list of all the best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for Radeon RX 6700 and 6700 XT. We used optimized graphics settings to ensure the two Radeon GPUs can deliver 60 FPS without severely compromising the image quality.

