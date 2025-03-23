Assassin's Creed Shadows DX12 Error 0x887a0006: Possible reasons and fixes explored

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the latest addition to Ubisoft’s renowned series, in which players journey across feudal Japan as Naoe and Yasuke. The game is available on multiple platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. However, this epic adventure might get interrupted for some PC players due to the DX12 Error 0x887a0006.

Ad

There could be many reasons behind the error, which can be frustrating. However, we have narrowed down some of the most common ones, as well as solutions to resolve them for a smooth playing experience in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

What causes the Assassin’s Creed Shadows DX12 Error 0x887a0006?

Several factors could trigger the DX12 Error 0x887a0006 while playing the newly-released Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Below are some of the most common reasons for this issue:

Ad

Trending

Outdated graphics drivers: If your GPU drivers are not updated, the game may struggle to properly utilize your graphics card, causing the error and eventually crashing.

If your GPU drivers are not updated, the game may struggle to properly utilize your graphics card, causing the error and eventually crashing. Software overlays: Software like Discord, GeForce Experience, and Ubisoft Connect have overlays that might interfere with the game.

Software like Discord, GeForce Experience, and Ubisoft Connect have overlays that might interfere with the game. DirectX 12 issues: This error primarily happens due to issues with the DirectX 12 installation. So, it is wise to get it checked, as the installed DirectX 12 might be corrupted or outdated.

This error primarily happens due to issues with the DirectX 12 installation. So, it is wise to get it checked, as the installed DirectX 12 might be corrupted or outdated. Corrupted game files: Sometimes, the error might stem from an improper installation of the game, so there might be some corrupted game files affecting the game’s performance and causing stability issues.

Ad

How to fix Assassin's Creed Shadows DX12 Error 0x887a0006

Assassin's Creed Shadows running on PC (Image via Ubisoft/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Now that we know the possible reason behind the DX12 Error 0x887a0006 while playing the new Assassin’s Creed title, let’s look into the fixes.

Ad

Update your graphics drivers

Updating the GPU drivers might resolve the error. Below are the steps to update the drivers across various GPUs — Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

For NVIDIA users:

Visit the official NVIDIA website.

Download and install the latest drivers for your respective graphics card.

For AMD users:

Visit the AMD drivers page.

Download and install the appropriate drivers for your GPU.

For Intel users:

Visit the Intel Arc drivers page.

Download and install the latest drivers according to your GPU.

Ad

Note: Restart the system after installing the latest GPU drivers.

Disable unnecessary software overlays

Overlays from third-party applications can also cause the error. So, it is advised to disable the overlays for those applications. Below we have mentioned how to do it for some common applications like Discord, GeForce Experience, and Ubisoft Connect:

Discord: Navigate to User Settings > Game Overlay and turn it off.

Navigate to and turn it off. GeForce Experience: Head over to Settings > General , and disable the overlay.

Head over to , and disable the overlay. Ubisoft Connect: Go to Settings > Interface and disable in-game overlay for supported games.

Ad

Reinstall DirectX 12

Getting the DX12 Error 0x887a0006 while playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows can be due to a corrupt DirectX 12. In that case, follow the steps below to resolve the issue:

Press Win + R, type dxdiag, and check if DirectX 12 is installed.

Follow the process as prompted, and keep checking the box at the bottom for any issues.

If there are any issues, download the latest version of DirectX from Microsoft’s official website. Ensure that you install the new DirectX 12 edition.

Ad

Note: If the issue still exists, add "-dx11" to the game's launch options to forcibly run it with DirectX 11.

Repair the game

The game files might be corrupted, so you can get them verified and repaired in that case. Below are the various ways to repair the game via Steam, Ubisoft Connect, and Epic:

Steam

Open Steam and go to your Library .

and go to your . Right-click on Assassin’s Creed Shadows and select Properties .

. Navigate to the Local Files tab and click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Ad

Ubisoft Connect

Launch Ubisoft Connect and go to the Library .

and go to the . Select the game and click the three dots next to the Play button.

next to the Play button. Select Verify files from the menu that appears.

Epic Game Launcher

Open Epic Game Launcher and go to the Library .

and go to the . Select the game and click the three dots next to the game title.

next to the game title. Select Verify files from the Manage dropdown menu.

Steam, Ubisoft Connect, or Epic Game Launcher will scan for missing or corrupted files and replace them if necessary.

Ad

Note: If you're still facing issues, uninstall Assassin's Creed Shadows and download it again on your system.

Try these fixes to resolve this error for a smooth experience while playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows. If these don't work for you, you may have to wait for an official update from Ubisoft.

Read more Assassin's Creed Shadows-related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback