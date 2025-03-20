Assassin's Creed Shadows not loading on PS5 and Xbox error: Possible reasons and fixes

Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on all major platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. However, some PS5 and Xbox users are unable to launch Assassin's Creed Shadows, wherein the game doesn't start and throws an error on the screen, while others see an infinite loading loop.

We analyze the probable causes behuind the error and provide some steps to help fix it.

Note: The fixes mentioned can help you circumvent the problem but are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

Possible reasons for Assassin's Creed Shadows not loading error on PS5 and Xbox

Yasuke and Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

When users try to launch Assassin's Creed Shadows on their PS5 and Xbox consoles, the game either doesn't load or gets stuck in an infinite loading loop.

After a while, some users see an error message; unfortunately, it doesn't say what causes the error, making it difficult to understand the trigger. The most possible reason is some game files need an update and are pending in the background.

Potential fixes for Assassin's Creed Shadows not loading on PS5 and Xbox

Here are some fixes you can try to resolve issue of the game not loading on your PS5 and Xbox:

Game update verification

PS5 console update screen (Image via Sony)

To check for game updates on a PlayStation 5

Select AC Shadows on the home screen and press the Options button.

button. Next, choose Check for updates and wait for updates to finish installing.

To check for game updates on an Xbox Series X|S:

Launch the Xbox Guide and select My games & apps .

and select . Next, choose See all and select Manage .

and select . Next, select Updates and finish installing the AC Shadows update.

Check for system updates

Follow these steps to finish installing system updates on PS5:

Go to Settings and select System .

and select . Next, choose System Software .

. Next, select Check for Updates and wait for updates to finish installing.

Follow these steps to finish installing system updates on Xbox Series X|S:

Go to Settings and select System .

and select . Next, choose Updates .

. Next, select the latest update available and wait for it to finish installing.

Restart your console

Restarting your console can fix many issues, including games not launching. Press the power button for 10 seconds for the console to shut down. Wait for a minute and then turn on the console. This method is the same for PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

This concludes the list of all the possible fixes for AC Shadows not loading on PS5 and Xbox error. Some may argue game file corruption is a possible issue on consoles, but the system software of Xbox Series X|S as well as PlayStation 5 uses strong encryption to protect the integrity of game files. Therefore, game file corruption is not possible on an Xbox or PlayStation.

If the oproblem persists, try uninstalling and reinstalling the game, or wait for a new update patch to fix it.

