Assassin's Creed Shadows stuttering on PC error: Possible causes and fixes explored

Assassin's Creed Shadows promises an immersive virtual experience across feudal Japan. However, this experience can be interrupted for many PC players due to unwanted stuttering. Addressing this problem is crucial to ensure smooth and enjoyable gameplay.

If you are wondering how to resolve this issue, you have stumbled across the right place. This article lists possible reasons and fixes to prevent Assassin's Creed Shadows from stuttering on your PC.

Possible causes of stuttering in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

There could be many reasons behind Assassin's Creed Shadows stuttering on PC. Here are some primary reasons that could be causing this issue:

VRAM Overcommitment: VRAM plays a crucial role in offering stutter-free gameplay on PC. If the game demands more VRAM than is available, the resources are evicted between VRAM and RAM, which can result in noticeable stuttering.

High-Resolution and Raytracing Settings: AC Shadows offers various graphical settings, including high resolutions and raytracing. Selecting ultra-high resolutions or enabling raytracing options can significantly increase VRAM consumption, leading to performance drop and stuttering.

Dynamic Resolution and Texture Streaming: Enabling Max Dynamic Resolution and Texture Streaming Pool can stress the VRAM. If these settings exceed the system's capacity, stutters may occur due to frequent asset loading and memory swapping.

Unoptimized Graphics Settings: The game provides a VRAM Meter in the options menu to estimate memory usage. However, exceeding the recommended limits, especially with scalability options, can lead to stutters and frame drops.

Also Read: Assassin's Creed Shadows crashing on PC: Possible causes and fixes explored

Possible fixes for stuttering issues in Assassin's Creed Shadows

AC Shadows on PC (Image via Ubisoft/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Now that we know the reasons that could be causing the new Assassin's Creed title to shutter on PC, here are some possible fixes that could resolve the issues.

1) Lower VRAM-Intensive Settings

If you are experiencing frequent stutters, reduce settings that significantly increase VRAM usage. You can try lowering the resolution, reducing the Max Dynamic Resolution, and decreasing the Texture Streaming Pool to free up memory.

2) Optimize Raytraced Global Illumination

If raytracing is enabled, setting Raytraced Global Illumination to Diffuse Hideout only can significantly reduce the stress on VRAM. Moreover, you will have a decent visual fidelity.

3) Monitor and Adjust VRAM Usage

There is an in-game VRAM Meter to measure the amount of memory being consumed. You can tweak the setting to avoid consuming more than the GPU’s VRAM capacity. It will also help prevent resources evicting from VRAM to RAM and vice-versa, which causes the game to stutter.

4) Close Background Applications

Running multiple applications in the background can also stress system resources. Closing unnecessary programs frees up memory that can be allocated to the game and improves its stability.

Read more articles related to AC Shadows:

