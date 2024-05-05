Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Which is the best gaming laptop?

In the realm of gaming laptops, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comparison would be an interesting one, considering they come from different line-ups from the same brand. Both are extremely feature-packed and gaming-focused in terms of aesthetics and performance.

Since the choice can be quite confusing, we have put together an article to compare the two models and see which one emerges as the winner in the battle between the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: What are their specifications?

In the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comparison, looking into their specifications will give you a better idea of their features.

Features Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Display 16", QHD+, 240Hz 14”, 3K OLED, 120Hz Processor Intel Core i9-13980HX AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 16GB 16GB ROM 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Battery 90WHrs 73WHrs Weight 2.60kg / 5.73lbs 1.50kg / 3.31lbs

As we can see, the Asus Strix Scar 16 is a slight step up over the Asus Zephyrus G14 in terms of display, performance, and battery life. However, the latter has a decent display and is much more portable than the Strix Scar 16.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Which one offers greater performance?

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 offers greater performance overall (Image via Asus)

If we're speaking of performance, both the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 offer great features for their price. However, the ROG Strix Scar 16 outshines the ROG Zephyrus G14 in some fields.

To start, the Strix Scar 16 features an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor along with the Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics card. It also features 16GB RAM, 240Hz refresh rate, and a much better cooling system. This allows it to get much higher framerates compared to the latter.

This doesn't mean the ROG Zephyrus performs badly. It, too, features incredible specs focused on hardcore gaming. In terms of processor, you get the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, which almost performs just as well as the Intel i9 in the ROG Strix Scar 16. It also features an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, along with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 16GB RAM.

Overall, it comes down to budget limitations and personal preferences. On paper, the Strix Scar 16 offers better performance, but it isn't by a long shot. The ROG Zephyrus is up there as well and has features to almost match the performance of the latter. Thus, regardless of which laptop you purchase, you are sure to have good performance.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Which has a better display?

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 offers a smaller display but is more portable (Image via Asus)

Choosing the best display in the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comparison is a tricky one, as the features are quite close. The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 features a larger 16" QHD+ display that looks gorgeous with its Nebula HDR panel and Nvidia G-Sync. It features a higher 240Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits peak brightness.

On the other hand, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 features a smaller, yet more portable 14" 3K display with the ROG Nebula panel and a lower 120Hz refresh rate. One of its downsides is the low brightness, as it maxes out at just 500 nits. However, it features Nvidia G-Sync and Dolby Vision support, so it's not all bad when it comes to display.

Thus, the decision between the ROG Strix Scar 16 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 comes down to your personal preferences. If you want a larger display with better quality overall, go for the ROG Strix Scar 16. But if you want a laptop with a decent resolution and a more portable build, go for the ROG Zephyrus G14.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: What are their prices?

Both the ROG Strix Scar 16 and the ROG Zephyrus G14 are premium laptops, and such, quite expensive. The base model of the Strix Scar 16 costs $2,899.99, and the top-end variant goes up to $3,699.99.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 is slightly less expensive compared to the Strix Scar 16. It features only one variant at around $2,199.99.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: Final verdict

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 emerges as the winner in the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comparison. The ROG Strix Scar 16 provides greater performance, display, and battery life. It is capable of extremely hardcore gaming and has a very flashy RGB aesthetic. The ROG Zephyrus G14 performs well too, but is a slight step down from the Strix Scar 16.

The final choice, however, comes down to your personal preferences and budget. The ROG Strix Scar 16 is quite expensive, but offers greater performance. So if cost isn't a problem, go for the Strix Scar 16. If portability is your thing, go for the ROG Zephyrus G14 as it still offers decent performance and would be more than sufficient for the AAA titles of today.

