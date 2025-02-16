Avowed PC Guide: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

Avowed is an RPG title that will be released on February 18, 2025, but players who purchased its premium edition can enjoy its early access now. The game's system requirements are quite demanding on mid-range PCs with Nvidia RTX 4060 or 4060 Ti. Getting 60 FPS could be a stretch with High/Ultra graphics settings. However, a few tweaks to the graphics settings can push the framerates above 60.

This article presents the best settings for achieving 60+ FPS in Avowed on a PC with RTX 4060 or 4060 Ti.

Note: The settings below are based on the game's minimum specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 4060) or 2560 x 1440 (RTX 4060 Ti).

What are the best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 4060?

Avowed graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 is among the best GPUs for budget 1080p gaming. Even graphically demanding games run decently well on this graphics card. Its only limiting factor is its 8GB memory, but it can be remedied with the right settings.

Below, you will find the best settings to play Avowed with 60+ FPS at 1080p:

Basic Settings

Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : 90

: 90 Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Upscaling : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Advanced Settings

Graphics Quality :

: Anti-aliasing : Epic

: Epic View Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : High

: High Shading Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Foliage Quality : High

: High Post Processing Quality : Low

: Low Reflection Quality : High

: High Global Illumination Quality: High

What are the best graphics settings for Avowed on RTX 4060 Ti?

Avowed advanced graphics settings page (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti was designed to offer a decent 1440p gaming experience. However, this GPU is also limited by its memory, just like its non-Ti counterpart. Apply the following settings to achieve good visual fidelity with 60+ FPS on the RTX 4060 Ti:

Basic Settings

Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Window Mode : Windowed Fullscreen

: Windowed Fullscreen Frame Limit : 90

: 90 Field of View : 90

: 90 Motion Blur : 0%

: 0% VSync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Upscaling : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Advanced Settings

Graphics Quality :

: Anti-aliasing : Epic

: Epic View Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shading Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : Medium

: Medium Foliage Quality : High

: High Post Processing Quality : Low

: Low Reflection Quality : High

: High Global Illumination Quality: High

This concludes our list of the best settings for Avowed on RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. We used a combination of Low, Medium, High, and Epic settings in the game to get a perfect balance of graphical fidelity and performance. Apply the above settings correctly for the best result.

