AYANEO Next II confirmed to support Ryzen 7000 CPU and discrete GPU: Specs, expected performance, and more

AYANEO has confirmed that its upcoming NEXT II handheld gaming PCs will feature AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and a discrete GPU. The company first teased plans for handheld gaming PCs with discrete GPUs last summer and has recently released details of the NEXT II's specs, which include an upgrade to the Ryzen 7000 series processor over the Ryzen 6000 series and Intel Alder Lake.

AYANEO @AYANEO__ Exciting news that there will be NEXT II and KUN in 2023 !!

NEXT 2 brand new positioning and will have Next-gen 7000 Series CPU, new discrete graphics and 8" screen

AYANEO, a Chinese brand established in 2020, quickly gained popularity among the handheld gaming community for its high-quality and ergonomic products. Their hybrid gaming consoles allow gamers to indulge in their hobby on the go, and AYANEO continues to improve its offerings with continuous updates. The NEXT II now competes with established devices such as the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, and AYANEO has become a leading name in the handheld gaming industry.

Handheld gaming consoles are expected to become more popular in the future due to advancements in technology and increased compatibility with modern games. The ability to play high-performance games on the go will revolutionize the gaming experience for many, especially those in the esports community. These handheld devices offer a powerful alternative to mobile gaming, providing higher levels of performance without sacrificing portability. They may not offer the same level of immersion as a traditional console or PC, but the convenience of being able to play games anywhere makes it a worthwhile trade-off for many.

AYANEO NEXT II specs and performance

Currently, details about the specifications of the AYANEO NEXT II have not been disclosed. However, the company has hinted at some of the device's features via tweets and a strategy share video. Here are a few of the speculated specs of the NEXT II handheld console.

Ryzen CPU and IGPU

The specific model of the processor used in the AYANEO NEXT II has not yet been officially announced. However, Arthur Zhang, the CEO of AYANEO, has hinted that they are likely to use the unannounced Ryzen 7040 processor with a powerful RDNA 3 integrated GPU (IGPU). There have been speculations that the CPU upgrade will be the Zen 4 APU, but it is worth noting that the Ryzen 7000 series also features other microarchitectures.

DGPU

Not much is known about the discrete GPU (DGPU) that will be used in the NEXT II. However, when combined with the speculated RDNA 3 integrated GPU, it is expected to provide high-performance gaming capabilities for both the NEXT II and future handheld models.

Build and design

The NEXT II will feature a larger eight inch screen and advanced cooling systems, which will enable it to accommodate laptop-grade discrete GPUs within the casing. The overall build and design will not be significantly different from previous models, but it is believed that the company has incorporated design elements from the Steam Deck. For example, the NEXT II will feature dual-track pads that replace mouse actions, similar to Valve's console.

Apart from this, the device have the traditional gaming controls such as analog sticks, action buttons, directional pads, and shoulder triggers. The handheld console will also be Windows-supported, allowing for compatibility with a wide range of games.

Detailed specs, pricing, and a release date are yet to be announced, but with new integrations and updates on the way, we can expect the NEXT II sometime in the middle of 2023.

